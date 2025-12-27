From celebrity betrayals to national conversations, here’s 2025’s biggest TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From viral memes to sparking national conversations, 2025 was a big year for television.

Whether it was catching out a celebrity Traitor, experiencing the chaos of The White Lotus or getting caught in the Upside Down, the range of TV shows this year has not disappointed.

Here we take a look at a few of the biggest shows.

SeveranceThe year kicked off with the release of the second series of Apple TV’s dystopian thriller – Severance.

The series follows Mark, played by Adam Scott, and his colleagues, whose memories have been surgically divided, or severed, between their work and personal lives.

Series two picked up from the dramatic end of series one, after Mark and his team’s attempted rebellion reveals that his supposedly dead wife Gemma is alive, as more secrets and conspiracies of Lumon’s true purpose bubble to the surface.

Directed by actor Ben Stiller, the show went on to pick up 27 Emmy nominations, taking home eight.

The White LotusThe clinical office lights were quickly replaced with Thai sunshine as the third series of The White Lotus returned to screens.

Created by Mike White, the series follows a new group of guests and staff, with some returning faces, as they arrive at the luxurious wellness resort, The White Lotus.

The show examines human relationships, exploring different themes with the third series focusing on spirituality and materialism, with the peace quickly unravelling into dysfunction, chaos and death.

The star-studded cast featured Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood, Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs, and US actors Walton Goggins and Parker Posey, with Natasha Rothwell returning to the series to play spa manager Belinda.

The third series picked up six Golden Globe nominations and 23 Emmy nominations.

AdolescenceThe hit series, co-created by This Is England star Stephen Graham, became one of the most nominated shows at this year’s Emmy Awards, with its star Owen Cooper becoming the youngest-ever male winner.

The four-part British Netflix series follows 13-year-old Jamie, played by Cooper, as he is arrested on suspicion of murdering a classmate.

After the arrest, Jamie’s father, Eddie Miller, played by Graham, accompanies Jamie to the police interview, where he discovers the extent of what his son is accused of doing.

The programme examines so-called incel (involuntary celibate) culture, which has led to misogyny online and bullying using social media and prompted a national conversation around online safety, with Graham and co-creator Jack Thorne accepting an invitation to a parliamentary meeting on the subject by Labour MP Josh MacAlister.

Directed by Boiling Point filmmaker Philip Barantini, the style of the show also made headlines with each hour-long episode filmed in one-continuous shot.

The Summer I Turned PrettyThe coming-of-age series caught the hearts – and minds – of many 20 to 30-year-olds this summer, who became deeply invested in the TV adaptation of the popular YA books by Jenny Han.

The show, based on three books by Han – The Summer I Turned Pretty, It’s Not Summer Without You and We’ll Always Have Summer – first aired in 2022 and came to an end in September.

The show is centred around Isabel “Belly” Conklin, played by Lola Tung, as she navigates growing older, from first loves to grief to going to university, all while being caught up in a love triangle with the Fisher brothers: Conrad, played by Christopher Briney, and Jeremiah, portrayed by Gavin Casalegno.

Backed by a soundtrack loaded with sentimental pop hits, predominantly led by Taylor Swift, the show’s characters, storylines and nostalgia drove endless conversations and memes online and divided the internet into two camps: Team Conrad, favouring the broody older brother, and Team Jeremiah, in support of the golden retriever younger brother.

Its final series, which follows Belly as she is forced to face her true feelings, drew in 25 million viewers within the first seven days of its release and became the number one show on the streaming platform in more than 120 countries.

Following the highly anticipated finale, it was announced that Han would write and direct a feature film, which will follow on from the final episode of the show.

The Celebrity TraitorsThe first celebrity spin-off series of the beloved BBC reality games proved a ratings hit for the broadcaster.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the game of deception and betrayal follows its faithful competitors as they try to find and banish the murderous traitors from within the group while completing a series of challenges to win cash for a huge prize pot for charity.

Set in the Scottish highlands, the celebrity edition featured actor and broadcaster Sir Stephen Fry, Olympian Tom Daley, actress Celia Imrie, comedian Alan Carr, presenter Jonathan Ross, and singers Cat Burns and Paloma Faith.

The dramatic finale saw traitor Carr claim the win after deceiving faithfuls, actor Nick Mohammed and historian David Olusoga, in the nail-biting final round-table.

The celebrity series attracted more than six million viewers when it launched on October 8, with its final episode watched by an average of 11.1 million, with a peak of 12 million according to the BBC.

Since the UK version of The Traitors launched in 2022, the show has gone on to pick up a Bafta TV Award for best reality and constructed factual programme and best entertainment performance for Winkleman.

Stranger ThingsThe hit supernatural coming-of-age drama returned to screens with its fifth and final series.

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, the sci-fi Netflix show began in 2016 and followed a psychokinetic girl named Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, as she escaped from a laboratory in Hawkins and made friends with a group of young boys who embarked on a mission to find their friend Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) after he became lost in an alternative reality called the Upside Down.

Set in the 1980s, its fourth series saw psychokinetic villain Vecna tear a rift through the town and infiltrate the mind of Max Mayfield, played by Sadie Sink, causing her to go into a coma.

In the latest series, Vecna has disappeared and the US government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt to find Eleven.

Winona Ryder and David Harbour are among those starring in Stranger Things, along with Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer and Maya Hawke.

The finale series has been divided into three volumes, with the first part released in November, followed by volume two on Boxing Day, before its anticipated finale airs on New Year’s Day.