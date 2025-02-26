William and Kate go head to head in Welsh cake-making challenge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince and Princess of Wales went head to head in a Welsh cake-making challenge as they geared up for St David’s Day celebrations.

William and Kate took off their coats, put on aprons and picked up large rolling pins as they tackled the task, to keep up with orders at a market trader in Pontypridd, South Wales – and the future king thanked Mary Berry for his baking success.

Staff at The Welsh Cake Shop will be working through the night this week to fulfil orders, and they drafted in the royal couple to help out when they visited the town to learn how the community is coping after recent devastating flooding.

The prince and princess rolled out the dough, made ahead of time, as William asked shop owner Theresa Conner, who had shown the couple the process: “Is it thick enough?”

William and Kate’s skills were honed when they appeared with TV baking queen Mary Berry on A Berry Royal Christmas show, and William praised her influence.

With flour stuck to the sleeve of his maroon sweater, William smiled and said: “Well I don’t know, my stunning baker skills, Mary Berry taught me everything I need to know.”

The couple cooked their cakes on a hot plate, keeping a watchful eye on them and turning them after five minutes, and Madison Conner, daughter of the shop owner, gave them the seal of approval.

She said: “They’re perfect, they’re great – they’re bangin.”

Ms Conner praised the couple’s efforts with the rolling pin, saying: “They were very good at baking.

“I asked them if they had made Welsh cakes and they said they had never actually made them before.

“They were surprisingly good, they both were, you could tell they were good bakers.

“For us ahead of St David’s Day, it’s a real privilege to meet them and have them visit us.”

Some of their cakes were served up when the prince and princess sat down in the neighbouring Fountain Cafe and chatted over a mug of tea with market traders and other businesses about Storm Bert, which struck in late November bringing widespread flooding to Pontypridd when the River Taff burst its banks.

The town, which was badly hit by Storm Dennis in 2020, was also in the path of Storm Darragh, which brought extremely high winds to the region a few weeks after Bert.

One trader told their royal guests the regularity of the storms made them “feel like sitting ducks”.

Before leaving the couple went on a walkabout meeting dozens of well-wishers who had braved heavy showers to catch a glimpse of the royals.

Leanne Walsh, 41, said after meeting the princess: “Kate said it had been raining hard this week and she mentioned the floods, saying she hoped it doesn’t happen again.”

There were a few protesters among the crowds, with one carrying a banner which read “We don’t need handshakes, we need flood justice.”

The couple also visited Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland in Pontypridd. The garden, which was established in 2021, sits next to the River Taff and suffered from flooding during Storm Bert in November.

The future King and Queen heard how the community had come together to help repair the damage caused by the storm.

Helen Williams, the community development manager for the garden, told the couple they were able to clear things up “pretty quickly” thanks to the support of the community.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Williams said: “They wanted to know about the project and were really interested in the work we’re doing and how quickly it took to recover from the flooding.

“They said they would love to come back and see the sculpture trail when it’s finished.”

During their trip to Pontypridd the royal couple made a private visit to the home of butcher Kevin Kidner, 61, who runs his business from the town’s covered market.

He was alerted to the flooding last year by a neighbour, but the water was soon three-feet deep and his family went into “adrenaline mode” putting up defences.

Mr Kidner said after the visit: “They asked plenty of questions and were obviously concerned. I think if they can push other people to help us it would be great, but it happens all over, not just in Wales.”