The Observer apologises for ‘racist’ cartoon of Zarah Sultana

The Observer has apologised and taken down a cartoon portraying Zarah Sultana after the former Labour MP accused the publication of racism.

The newspaper’s cartoon of the week depicted Ms Sultana on the front of a box of raisins in the style of the brand Sun-Maid as part of a mock invite to a Jeremy Corbyn party following news that the two were forming their own political party.

Ms Sultana said of the caricature: “Brownfacing a box of raisins and mocking my surname. Exactly what you’d expect from a right-wing hack who is the daughter of an aristocrat and ex-Tory MP” in reference to cartoonist Saffron Swire, daughter of Sir Hugo Swire.

She later called the cartoon “racist trash” in a separate post.

In response, a spokesperson from The Observer said on Monday: “We are genuinely sorry for any offence caused and we are in the process of removing the cartoon.”

Ms Swire’s cartoon depicted Mr Corbyn dressed in a bright red jumpsuit with hammer and sickle decorations, in which the former labour leader said from a speech bubble: “Let’s paint the town red!”

As well as the depiction of Ms Sultana on the raisin box, there was a picture of Karl Marx’s Das Kapital in the cartoon, with the slogan “with goodie bags for the many (not the few)”.

Ms Sultana responded to The Observer’s apology, calling it “mealy-mouthed.” She added it “refuses to call it what it is: racism.

“It doesn’t even have the decency to name me, let alone offer a direct apology,” she continued. “Supine journalism from The Observer, but sadly that’s what we’ve come to expect from the mainstream media.”

Ms Sultana resigned from Labour earlier this month to form a political party with Mr Corbyn, which still has no name. Rumours suggested early on that the Islington North MP had not fully committed to join after he was initially quiet.

Mr Corbyn broke his silence to declare: “Real change is coming.

“One year on from the election, this Labour government has refused to deliver the change people expected and deserved. Poverty, inequality and war are not inevitable. Our country needs to change direction, now.

“Congratulations to Zarah Sultana on her principled decision to leave the Labour Party. I am delighted that she will help us build a real alternative.”

He added: “The democratic foundations of a new kind of political party will soon take shape. Discussions are ongoing – and I am excited to work alongside all communities to fight for the future people deserve.

“Together, we can create something that is desperately missing from our broken political system: hope.”

Ms Sultana had the whip removed from her while she was a Labour MP last year after voting to scrap the two child benefit cap.