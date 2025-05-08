King leads the nation at service to mark VE Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has led the nation in honouring the sacrifices of those who brought peace to Europe 80 years ago, as a service marking VE Day began.

Charles left a floral tribute at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior, close to Westminster Abbey’s west door, on behalf of the nation and Commonwealth, during a poignant moment.

A handwritten message from the King, recognising those who fought and died in the Second World War, read: “We will never forget.”

A national two minutes silence was observed before the simple ceremony, and among the congregation were veterans of the conflict who helped to defeat fascism on the continent during a war that lasted almost six years.

The Abbey fell silent and the sound of London traffic could be heard as all stood motionless in quiet contemplation.

The Prince of Wales left a wreath a few moments after his father, in a tribute to Second World War veterans and the generation who lived through the conflict.

Both wreaths featured flowers which would have been in bloom in May 1945.

William and his wife left a handwritten note with their wreath which read: ”For those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Second World War. We will remember them.”

Standing beside them was Ken Hay, 99, who served in the 4th Dorset infantry regiment.

Among the guests were the Queen, the Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke of Kent and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

On May 8 1945 the nation celebrated Victory in Europe (VE) Day, as church bells rang out across the country and people gathered to revel in the end of hostilities, and crowds famously gathered outside Buckingham Palace and called for King George VI.

After almost six years of fighting against Hitler’s Nazi regime, peace was declared, with only the conflict against Japan to be concluded.

The congregation heard wartime leader Sir Winston Churchill’s radio broadcast announcing the end of hostilities, which concluded with the words “long live the cause of freedom”.

Second World War artefacts including a child’s gas mask, sailor’s cap and an air raid warden’s helmet, representing the armed forces and the Home Front, were processed through the abbey.

And the familiar wartime song The White Cliffs Of Dover was sung by Zizi Strallen.