King praises Islamic studies centre’s commitment to ‘international co-operation’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has said the commitment of a major centre for Islamic study to “international co-operation” is more “imperative than ever in today’s world”.

Charles described the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies as a “beacon of Islamic scholarship” when he visited to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the institution, which has grown from a hut to an impressive complex as part of Oxford University.

“The centre’s ongoing commitment to objective scholarship and international co-operation, underpinned by principles of dialogue, deep understanding and mutual respect, is more imperative than ever in today’s world,” said the King in a brief speech.

“I need hardly say I am extremely heartened that the centre continues to play such a significant role in that globally critical endeavour.”

His comments came as the Middle East remains mired in conflict, with Israel fighting on multiple fronts from its continued bombardment of the Gaza Strip, recent strikes on Syria and the attack on Iran.

Speaking to invited guests and supporters, who included former home secretary Jack Straw and former attorney general Dominic Grieve, Charles, who is the centre’s patron, praised its “unfailing work to broaden our understanding of the Islamic world in the United Kingdom”.

Farhan Nizami, the centre’s director, has been instrumental in its development over the decades, and said about its work today: “The ability to bring scholars from around the world in a safe space where they can exchange ideas – we can agree to disagree when need be – but also to encourage the students to come into Oxford to read for Oxford degrees.

“I think the very presence of the centre is a statement of inter-faith.”

He also praised the King’s support for the centre since becoming its patron in 1993, hosting celebratory events at various anniversary milestones and delivering the centre’s inaugural lecture, Islam And The West, that year.