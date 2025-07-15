Charles hails conclusion of Lord’s Test as he meets Indian cricket team

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has hailed the “exciting” cricket Test match decided by a last-gasp moment of sporting brilliance from England to beat India.

Charles sympathised with the Indian team when he hosted them at his Clarence House home the day after the third Test produced a nail-biting finish.

Lord’s, the home of cricket, was the setting for the dramatic result on Monday afternoon – with five days of play decided during the final session as the tourists chased 193 runs to win.

The home side needed the final wicket to win, while the visitors were 23 runs from victory when England spinner Shoaib Bashir, playing with a suspected broken finger, bowled to Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

As the batsman defended the delivery, it bounced off his bat and the ball’s spin took it backwards into the stumps and he was bowled.

The King told the Indian captain Shubman Gill he had watched the crucial last wicket fall on the news highlights on Monday night.

He said in sympathy, about the dramatic spin on the ball that dismissed Siraj, “really annoying just to touch the bails”.

The Indian captain said later about his conversation with the King: “He did tell us that the way our last batsman got out was quite unfortunate – the ball rolling on the stumps, and he was just asking us how did we feel after that.

“And we told him it was an unfortunate match for us, but it could have gone either way and hopefully we’ll have better luck in both the next games.”