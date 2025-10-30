Key events leading to Prince Andrew’s downfall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has started a process to remove Prince Andrew’s titles, style and honours following “serious lapses” in his brother’s judgment surrounding his past dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and the allegations by the late Virginia Giuffre.

Andrew will also leave the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he has lived since 2004, and move to Sandringham after formal notice was served to end his lease.

Here is how the prince’s friendship with Epstein and the financier’s sex trafficker girlfriend Maxwell led to his disgrace and downfall:

– 1990s

Andrew previously told BBC Newsnight he first met Epstein through “his girlfriend back in 1999”.

In March 2011, the prince’s then-private secretary Alastair Watson, who spent nine years in the role, wrote to The Times newspaper saying Andrew met Epstein in the “early 1990s”.

Andrew later said he saw Epstein “infrequently”, adding “probably no more than only once or twice a year”.

During Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial, jurors hear Andrew flew on Epstein’s private plane with a 14-year-old girl in the mid-1990s.

– 2000

Andrew and Maxwell are seen on holiday with Epstein at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Epstein and Maxwell attend a party at Windsor Castle hosted by Queen Elizabeth II to mark Andrew’s 40th birthday, the Princess Royal’s 50th, the Queen Mother’s 100th and Princess Margaret’s 70th.

Flight records from May show him confirmed as a passenger on Epstein’s private plane.

– 2001

Virginia Giuffre claims to have had sex with Andrew “three times, including one orgy”, with the first encounter allegedly taking place in Maxwell’s London townhouse.

Ms Giuffre also claimed to have had sex with Andrew at Epstein’s New York flat and at an “orgy” on his private island Little St James in the Caribbean.

– 2008

Epstein admits prostituting minors and is sentenced to 18 months in prison.

– 2009

Epstein’s former housekeeper Juan Alessi testifies that Andrew had “daily massages” at the paedophile’s Florida home.

– 2010

Epstein is released from jail. Andrew is photographed with Epstein in New York’s Central Park.

Footage emerges years later, reportedly shot on December 6 2010, showing him inside Epstein’s Manhattan mansion, from where he is seen looking out from a large door of the property waving a woman goodbye after Epstein leaves to get into a chauffeur-driven car.

– 2011

Andrew quits his role as UK trade envoy after the fallout from the Central Park photos.

In February, he tells Epstein “we are in this together” despite later claiming he broke off all contact with the paedophile in December 2010.

Ms Giuffre reportedly hands the photograph of her with Andrew to the FBI.

– 2015

Buckingham Palace denies Andrew has committed any impropriety after he is named in US court documents related to Epstein.

A woman, later named in reports as Ms Giuffre, alleges in papers filed in Florida that she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17, which is under the age of consent in the state.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Andrew, in his first public engagement since he was embroiled in the allegations, responds by saying: “I just wish to reiterate, and to reaffirm, the statements that have already been made on my behalf by Buckingham Palace.”

In January, Andrew is reported to have sent an email to Maxwell asking for help in dealing with Ms Giuffre.

– 2016

As part of her civil suit against Maxwell, Ms Giuffre testifies that Epstein paid her 15,000 dollars (£11,180) to have sex with Andrew.

Ms Giuffre also testified about a sexual encounter with Andrew in the bath of Maxwell’s home in 2001, saying: “He was adorning my young body, particularly my feet, caressing my toes and licking my arches.”

– 2019

Newly released legal documents show that Johanna Sjoberg, another alleged Epstein victim, claimed Andrew touched her breast while sitting on a couch inside the US billionaire’s Manhattan apartment in 2001.

Buckingham Palace said the allegations are “categorically untrue”.

Epstein is found dead in his jail cell on August 10, having killed himself after being charged with sex trafficking.

Later that month, a pilot on Epstein’s private jet, David Rodgers, claims Andrew was a passenger on past flights with the financier and Ms Giuffre.

Mr Rodgers said in a testimony released in August that Epstein, Andrew and the-then 17-year-old travelled to the US Virgin Islands on April 11 2001.

Buckingham Palace describes the evidence statement as having “a number of inconsistencies” and said that Andrew was on a different continent in some cases.

In her posthumous memoirs, Ms Giuffre claims American broadcaster ABC did not air an interview in 2019 after the royal family “applied pressure to nix the interview”.

Following Epstein’s death, a statement from the palace says that Andrew is “appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes”.

Breaking his silence on the issue for the first time since 2015, Andrew then releases a statement on August 24 saying: “At no stage during the limited time I spent with him (Epstein) did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction.”

In November, BBC Newsnight reveals Andrew has spoken about his relationship with Epstein in a “no holds barred” interview.

In the interview Andrew said he had “no recollection” of ever meeting Ms Giuffre and added he could not have had sex with her in March 2001 because he was at Pizza Express with his daughter Beatrice on the day in question.

He added he “did not regret” his friendship with the sex offender but admitted he should not have gone to see him in New York in 2010 to break off their friendship.

The television sit-down was widely criticised and dubbed a “car crash”, with commentators questioning Andrew’s responses and condemning his unsympathetic tone for victims and seeming lack of remorse over the friendship.

Four days after the interview, the then Duke of York released a statement confirming he was “stepping back from public duties for the foreseeable future” with permission from Queen Elizabeth II.

Andrew also said he “deeply sympathised” with all of Epstein’s victims and added he was “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required”.

In December, Ms Giuffre implores the British public to “stand up beside me to help me fight this fight” and “not accept this as being OK”, in clips released ahead of a BBC Panorama interview.

– 2020

In January, a US prosecutor claims Andrew has “provided zero co-operation” over the Epstein sex trafficking inquiry.

Speaking at a news conference outside Epstein’s New York mansion, US attorney Geoffrey Berman said Andrew’s lawyers had been contacted by prosecutors and the FBI who requested to interview him as part of the investigation.

Ms Giuffre, writing on social media a few days later, urges Andrew to “do the right thing” and talk to FBI investigators.

In June, Andrew’s lawyers said he offered to assist the US department of justice “on at least three occasions this year” in its investigation into Epstein.

Just a few hours later, prosecutor Mr Berman – who was leading the investigation into Epstein at the time – said Andrew had “yet again sought to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to co-operate” although he “has repeatedly declined” requests to schedule an interview.

Speaking in a documentary, Ms Giuffre claims Andrew played a “guessing game” about her age and compared her with his daughters during the alleged March 2001 encounter at Maxwell’s home.

A former Epstein employee tells a Netflix documentary he saw Andrew frolicking with a topless Ms Giuffre in a pool on the paedophile’s island.

– 2021

In August, Ms Giuffre starts legal action against Andrew, saying it was “past the time for him to be held to account” for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

Lawyers for Ms Giuffre filed a civil suit seeking unspecified damages at a federal court in New York, where documents claim she was “lent out for sexual purposes” by Epstein, including while she was still a minor under US law.

Andrew is named as the only defendant in the 15-page suit, brought under New York state’s Child Victims Act, though Epstein and Maxwell are mentioned frequently throughout.

In December, Maxwell is convicted in a New York court of helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

– 2022

In January, a US judge rules the civil case against Andrew can go ahead, in what is a huge blow for the royal whose lawyer had argued that it should be thrown out.

Andrew’s status as a member of the royal family is left in tatters after Queen Elizabeth II strips him of his honorary military roles and he gives up his HRH style in a dramatic fallout from his civil sex case.

He is also stripped of his remaining royal patronages.

The development came after more than 150 veterans joined forces to express their outrage, writing to the late Queen to demand the removal of the honorary military positions.

Buckingham Palace says in a statement that Andrew “will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen”.

In February, court documents show Andrew and Ms Giuffre have reached a “settlement in principle” in the civil sex claim.

The documents show Andrew will make a “substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights” and has pledged to “demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein” by supporting the “fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims”.

Commentators say that while he “at last” appears to have got the tone and language right, it is unlikely he will ever return to public royal life, with one branding him “reputationally toast”.

Calls are renewed for him to lose his dukedom after he pays millions of pounds to a woman he claims never to have met.

– 2024

Allegations against Andrew resurface in unsealed documents as part of Ms Giuffre’s civil claim against Maxwell – with claims such as him being involved in sex tapes, as well as resurfaced allegations of his participation in an under-age orgy.

– 2025

Ms Giuffre dies aged 41 in April.

Buckingham Palace announces Andrew will stop using his titles and honours, including the Duke of York.

Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoirs claim Andrew’s “team” tried to hire “internet trolls to hassle” her.

The Metropolitan Police said it would look into claims that Andrew had passed Ms Giuffre’s date of birth and social security number to his taxpayer-funded bodyguard in 2011 and asked him to investigate.

A copy of the leasehold agreement, shared with the PA news agency by the Crown Estate, which oversees the royal family’s land and property holdings, shows Andrew signed a 75-year lease on the property in 2003.

It reveals he paid £1 million for the lease and that since then he has paid “one peppercorn” of rent “if demanded” per year.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says there should be “proper scrutiny” of Andrew’s rent-free mansion.

It later emerges that the Public Accounts Committee is seeking further information about the peppercorn rent lease arrangement.

After speculation around whether Andrew will leave the Royal Lodge, Buckingham Palace announces the King has begun a process to remove his titles, style and honours.

Notice has also been served to surrender Andrew’s lease on the lodge and it emerges he will move to new accommodation on the private Sandringham estate.