King presented with keys to Edinburgh at start of Holyrood Week

The King has been presented with the keys to the city of Edinburgh in a ceremony marking the start of his official stay in Scotland.

Charles attended the traditional Ceremony of the Keys in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, his official residence in the Scottish capital.

The ceremony took place on Tuesday morning, shortly after the King and Queen had arrived at the palace by helicopter.

Each year the monarch traditionally spends a week based at Holyroodhouse, an event known as Holyrood Week or Royal Week in Scotland.

The King was presented with the keys by Lord Provost of Edinburgh Robert Aldridge, who held them out on a red cushion, which Charles symbolically touched.

Mr Aldridge said to the King: “We, the Lord Provost and members of the City of Edinburgh Council, welcome Your Majesty to the capital city of your ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland and offer for your gracious acceptance the keys of Your Majesty’s good city of Edinburgh.”

In return, Charles gave the traditional reply: “I return these keys perfectly convinced that they cannot be placed in better hands than those of the Lord Provost and councillors of my good city of Edinburgh.”

Before the ceremony, the palace’s garden was transformed into a parade ground and the King met senior military and uniformed figures.

He then received a royal salute and inspected a Guard of Honour of soldiers from the Royal Company of Archers, who serve as the King’s ceremonial bodyguard in Scotland – a role first created in 1822 for King George VI.

Also lined up was the Palace Guard made up of soldiers from Balaklava Company, 5 Scots, and the High Constables of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Pipes and Drums of 2nd Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland provided music for the occasion.

The King walked past the Guard of Honour, casting his eye over the service personnel and stopping to talk to some of them, and he also chatted to members of the military bands.