Camilla’s GP recognised by King in Birthday Honours
Awards under the Royal Victorian Order are in the King’s gift and are bestowed independently of Downing Street.
The King has recognised the Queen’s GP and a senior medical consultant serving the royal household in the Birthday Honours.
Dr Nicholas Hugh, who has the title Apothecary to the Queen, and Ranan Dasgupta, sergeant-surgeon to the royal medical household, have been made Lieutenants of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO).
Mr Dasgupta is a consultant urologist at King Edward VII’s Hospital, where members of the royal family have been treated for decades, and specialises in a number of areas including treating prostate disease and kidney stones.
He joined the monarchy’s medical team in 2020 and was appointed sergeant-surgeon three years later.
The consultant was working in this role when in January 2024 the King underwent a procedure on an enlarged prostate, during which time his cancer – not affecting his prostate – was discovered.
Charles has been receiving ongoing cancer treatment for an undisclosed form of the disease since early last year and continues to carry out a full programme of royal duties.
Also recognised was the King’s head valet Lee Dobson, a member of the RVO who has now been made a lieutenant.
David Quick, house manager at Bagshot Park, the Surrey mansion of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, has been made a member of the order.