I’m on ‘better side’ of my cancer journey, says Charles during Bradford visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has spoken candidly about his cancer treatment saying he would like to think he is on the “better side” of his journey.

Charles comments were made to a former cancer patient he met during an away-day with the Queen to Bradford to celebrate its status as the UK’s City of Culture.

The King has been receiving ongoing cancer care for about 15 months since he was diagnosed with an undisclosed from of the disease early in 2024.

Florist Safeena Khan spoke to Charles when he visited Impact Hub Yorkshire to meet local business owners supporting diverse communities in Bradford and she presented the King with a bouquet inspired by the garden of his Highgrove home.

After chatting to Charles, Ms Khan said: “He asked me how I was, and I asked him how he was. There was some pleasantries towards the end, but it was a lovely conversation.”

The King undergoes regular treatment as an out-patient at the London Clinic and the Bradford florist said he gave her the “thumbs up” when she asked about his health, and told her: “I’d like to think I’m on the better side (of my cancer journey)”.

The King stepped up his workload at the start of the year following positive progress with his cancer treatment and that has continued despite the “bump” of spending a short stay in hospital after experiencing temporary cancer treatment side effects in March.

Charles will be flying to Canada for the opening of the Commonwealth country’s parliament at the end of May and after a busy summer period will be hosting a state visit by France’s President Emmanuel Macron when the royal diary is normally winding down.

Earlier, the King was left “flabbergasted” by magician Steven Frayne when he turned newspaper into £20 notes.

Bradford-born Frayne impressed Charles at the start of his tour of the Yorkshire city where he recognised another famous son, painter David Hockney, while the Queen visited the nearby home of the Bronte sisters.

Teenager Florence McGrellis surprised the King with an impromptu hug when he toured the Hockney Gallery at Cartwright Hall.

Florence, 15, who has Down’s Syndrome, said afterwards it was “awesome” adding, “I’m friendly and I’m very helpful, and I’m a hugger”, and the King seemed to enjoy the gesture, smiling and patting her on the back.

Frayne, formerly known as Dynamo, showed the King new tricks he had been working on like an “athlete” training, when Charles met a group supported by his King’s Trust at a refurbished venue which will play a key role during Bradford’s cultural year.

He told the King he had just finished a run of 50 shows and was making a TV programme and joked “you should come on it, we’ve got to tell our story, we go way back”.

The entertainer, whose big break came after he was awarded a grant by Charles’ trust, added: “I wouldn’t be doing magic today without the support you gave me.”

The King replied: “But it was your determination – you studied.”

He produced a handful of note-sized pieces of paper and told the King “I’ve got some newspaper clippings but I’ve been trying to take any bad news and turn it into good news”, and as he tapped the paper pile it turned into £20 notes and Charles held the money to verify it.

The classic “pick a card” trick with a twist followed and Charles’ apt selection of “King of Hearts” became the new name for a string of wifi hotspots in the Bradford Live venue when the King named his card.

Charles burst into laughter and Frayne said later: “I’ve been fortunate to visit him in the royal estate, but it’s nice to bring him back to my hood, to my estate – from council estate to royal estate.

“He’s created an opportunity for someone (who felt) I’m invisible, there was no hope. It’s almost come full circle as now he’s back in Bradford, 2025, we’re the capital of culture and he’s once again inspiring hope and he’s inspiring his own type of magic in all these incredible people.”

Asked about the King’s reaction to the magic, the entertainer replied: “He just said it was absolutely phenomenal and a lot of amazing words that made my magic sound incredible, he said keep going, and said he was flabbergasted.”