Charles ‘flabbergasted’ by magician during visit to Bradford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King was “flabbergasted” by magician Steven Frayne, who turned newspaper into £20 notes, during a royal visit to celebrate Bradford’s status as the UK City of Culture.

Bradford-born Frayne impressed Charles at the start of his tour of the Yorkshire city where he recognised another famous son, painter David Hockney, while the Queen visited the nearby home of the Bronte sisters.

Teenager Florence McGrellis surprised the King with an impromptu hug when he toured the Hockney Gallery at Cartwright Hall.

Florence, 15, who has Down’s Syndrome, said afterwards it was “awesome” adding, “I’m friendly and I’m very helpful, and I’m a hugger”, and the King seemed to enjoy the gesture, smiling and patting her on the back.

The magic maestro, formerly known as Dynamo, showed the King new tricks he had been working on like an “athlete” training, when Charles met a group supported by his King’s Trust at a refurbished venue which will play a key role during Bradford’s cultural year.

He told the King he had just finished a run of 50 shows and was making a TV programme and joked “you should come on it, we’ve got to tell our story, we go way back”.

The entertainer, whose big break came after he was awarded a grant by Charles’ trust, added: “I wouldn’t be doing magic today without the support you gave me.”

The King replied: “But it was your determination – you studied.”

He produced a handful of note-sized pieces of paper and told the King “I’ve got some newspaper clippings but I’ve been trying to take any bad news and turn it into good news”, and as he tapped the paper pile it turned into £20 notes and Charles held the money to verify it.

The classic “pick a card” trick with a twist followed and Charles’ apt selection of “King of Hearts” became the new name for a string of wifi hotspots in the Bradford Live venue when the King named his card.

Charles burst into laughter and Frayne said later: “I’ve been fortunate to visit him in the royal estate, but it’s nice to bring him back to my hood, to my estate – from council estate to royal estate.

“He’s created an opportunity for someone (who felt) I’m invisible, there was no hope. It’s almost come full circle as now he’s back in Bradford, 2025 we’re the capital of culture and he’s once again inspiring hope and he’s inspiring his own type of magic in all these incredible people.”

Asked about the King’s reaction to the magic, the entertainer replied: “He just said it was absolutely phenomenal and a lot of amazing words that made my magic sound incredible, he said keep going, and said he was flabbergasted.”

Earlier, Charles and Camilla met representatives from a range of heritage, arts and culture organisations in the Bradford Live venue who are all benefiting from the spotlight being shone on the city.

And they watched a workshop featuring schoolchildren performing alongside professional singers and dancers for a show which will be staged in June.

The Opera North, Northern Ballet and Royal Ballet and Opera production called Sing Dance Leap was commissioned by Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture.

As they left to attend separate events in the city the couple went on a brief meet and greet with the public, shaking well-wishers’ hands and Camilla chatted to Jackie Heron, 87, who wore a tiara and said of the Queen: “She liked my regalia.”

Camilla later visited the Bradford branch of the National Literary Trust, which she supports as patron, toured a school bus converted into a mobile centre promoting reading and writing, met volunteer literacy champions and local poets, and saw children taking part in a poetry session.