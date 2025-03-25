What the papers say – March 25

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There is little consensus on the day’s top story with a range of domestic and foreign political stories vying for attention on the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

The Times focuses on the economy, saying the Bank of England has warned tariffs and an ageing population are posing problems in the pursuit of a growing economy.

Financial issues also occupy The i Paper, which says Labour MPs have questioned the future of the triple lock for all pensioners, and The Independent, which reports that Britain spends twice as much on working-age benefits as it does on defence.

The Daily Mail says Labour will be ‘turning a blind eye to slavery’ if it blocks moves banning solar panels which could have been produced using forced labour.

Ukraine continues to feature on the front pages with the Metro reporting that Russia has bombed a hospital as talks resume in Saudi Arabia.

The Daily Express has a simple message to US President Donald Trump after the attacks – “Ukrainians are the victims”.

Mr Trump has threatened a 25% tariff on all imports from any country which buys oil from Venezuela, says the Financial Times.

Police have warned more victims of domestic abuse are being driven to suicide, reports The Guardian.

The Daily Mirror hears from the mother of one of the Manchester Arena bombing victims as legislation designed to increase security at entertainment venues returns to the House of Commons.

Charlie Mullins, the founder of Pimlico Plumbers, has been told he could lose his OBE following a social media attack on London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Sun concentrates on the Duchess of Sussex posting a picture with her children ahead of posting links to an online clothes shop.

And the Daily Star says television gardener Alan Titchmarsh has criticised fake wisteria in the series Grantchester.