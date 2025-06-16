‘The best’ – Meghan honours Harry in heartfelt Father’s Day message

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to her husband, featuring rare footage of the couple’s two children.

Meghan posted a video to Instagram showing Harry alongside Archie and Lilibet, set to the song Have It All by Jason Mraz.

“The best,” she captioned her post. “Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guy.”

The compilation showed photos and videos of Harry laughing, dancing and spending quality time with his children through the years.

The duchess made her social media return in early 2025 and regularly shares personal milestones and professional updates through her Instagram account.

Harry and Meghan have been raising their children in Montecito, California since announcing they were stepping back as working members of the royal family on January 8 2020.

The couple have since been at the centre of tensions with other royals, with the duke becoming estranged from his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales.

In a recent interview, Harry said he “would love a reconciliation” with his family, claiming Charles will not speak to him and expressing concern that he does not know “how much longer my father has”.

Harry was not the only royal father to receive a Father’s Day appreciation post.

William’s children earlier wished him a happy Father’s Day in a social media post declaring: “We love you!”

Two new photographs of William and his three children, George, 11, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven, were released on Sunday.

The first picture shows the prince and his children posing for a family picture in a garden, while in the second picture, William and the youngsters are shown wrestling playfully in the grass, with the two boys holding their father down and Charlotte laughing.

In their post, the three children wrote: “Happy Father’s Day, Papa (before and after!)

“We love you!”

The message was signed “G, C & L” followed by a sparkly heart emoji.

Kensington Palace said the photographs were taken by professional photographer Josh Shinner in Norfolk earlier this year.

The King and Queen have also wished fathers around the world a happy Father’s Day by posting photographs of their own fathers on the royal family’s Instagram account.

“To all Dads everywhere, we wish you a happy Father’s Day today,” the official account said.

The post shared a photograph of the late Prince Philip playing with a young Charles and the Princess Royal on a swing.

A picture of Camilla and her father Major Bruce Shand was also shared, showing the pair posing for a photograph on Camilla and Charles’s wedding day on April 9 2005.