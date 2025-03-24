UK comic book giants join forces to tackle threat of AI

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Publishers behind UK comics, including The Beano, are among the founding members of a new trade association hoping to tackle threats posed by generative AI.

Comic Book UK has been formed to play a key part in the Government’s industrial strategy and drive growth in the country’s comic book industry.

It comes following a Government consultation that included proposals that would allow tech firms to use copyrighted material from creatives and publishers without having to pay, gain a licence, or reimburse creatives for using their work.

It would require artists to actively choose to opt out – something they say is overly burdensome on them.

It has been widely condemned by high-profile figures in the creative sector, including musicians such as Sir Elton John, Annie Lennox, Sir Paul McCartney and Kate Bush, who say the Government’s plans to make it easier for AI models to be trained on copyrighted material amount to the theft of music and will severely affect the sector.

In February, the Prime Minister said responses to a consultation on the proposals were being reviewed.

Powerful AI models need large amounts of data to be trained on to produce the responses seen in their final products, with many having already used data lifted from the open web to train their models.

Comic Book UK said it is looking to play “a constructive role in debates around regulation of generative AI, ensuring that the value of UK comic companies’ intellectual property is maintained within a regime that supports innovation”.

Alongside The Beano publisher DC Thomson, the association’s founding members include graphic novel publisher Avery Hill Publishing and drama production house B7 Media.

Mark Fuller, Comic Book UK chief executive, said: “Comics are one of the jewels in the crown of the UK’s creative industries and there is enormous untapped potential for further growth.

“We have the creative talent and business base to become a global comics superpower, with UK companies growing and expanding their reach into new territories alongside inward investment from the huge North American, Asian Pacific and European comic industries.

“Comic Book UK will provide the cross-industry representation and support needed to unlock this potential.”

Creative industries minister, Sir Chris Bryant, said: “With an edgy history from Punch to 2000 AD, British comics and cartooning entertain millions globally as part of our £11 billion publishing sector, rightly earning their place and undeniable influence among the best of the UK’s creative industries.

“It is only right that comics have their own advocate to help champion and unlock more investment in this innovative sector.

“I look forward to working with Comic Book UK as we develop our plan to boost our growth-driving industries even further.”

Further members of Comic Book UK will be announced over the coming months, including a range of independent UK comic publishers.