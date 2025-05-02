Girl, 12, who was operated on by since-suspended surgeon ‘left in awful pain’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 12-year-old girl who was operated on by a since-suspended children’s surgeon and “left in awful pain” is one of the first to receive findings of an independent investigation into her care, lawyers have said.

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH) said the cases of almost 800 patients are being reviewed in relation to the practice of consultant orthopaedic surgeon Ms Kuldeep Stohr.

Ms Stohr, who specialises in paediatric surgery, was suspended earlier this year.

The trust said, in a statement on its website, that it wanted to “apologise unreservedly again to our patients and their families”.

It said that a review of patients’ care has begun and it would take at least a year to complete all cases, but that “we will be contacting patients and families during this time once the review of their care is complete”.

Medical negligence specialists Hudgell Solicitors said that the family of 12-year-old girl Tammy Harrison, who was operated on by Addenbrooke’s Hospital surgeon Ms Stohr in 2021, are among the first to receive findings.

Tammy, who has cerebral palsy, has had problems with her hip joints throughout her life causing her legs to face inwards towards her body.

Lawyers said the review noted there had been “technical problems” with her surgery.

The procedure was intended to stabilise her hip joint and improve mobility.

But lawyers said the review found screws were inserted in the wrong place and too low, meaning they did not properly connect to the bone, leading to gradual displacement.

Solicitor Elizabeth Maliakal, who represents the family, said: “Tammy’s family have been issued a written apology which has come with an admission of substandard surgery, causing pain and harm, which is of course significant.

“But in terms of explaining what was found in the investigation, it is very brief, lacks detail, and is unclear.”

She said that the response “raises more questions than it answers” and the firm “will be instructing independent experts ourselves to study Tammy’s medical treatment”.

Tammy’s mother, Lynn, said: “Obviously we are pleased to have a written admission from the trust that Tammy’s care fell below standard, but we are four years after that operation now.

“When Tammy had the operation in 2021, she was left in awful pain.

“She had to remain on painkillers much longer than we’d been advised she would need, and she didn’t leave her bed for weeks, having to have pillows and cushions around her.

“She was in agony and wouldn’t leave the house.”

She added: “We raised our concerns on many occasions as she was in so much pain, so they should have been looking for issues on the x-rays.

“Never once were we told after she had x-rays that the screws had been in the wrong place or that they were not fully connected.

“They left her in pain.”

A Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “As part of the external clinical review process, patients and families are being invited for a meeting with a senior clinician, either in person or online, depending on their preference.

“This is to go through the details of the review findings for their case and to provide an opportunity to ask questions and clarify details.

“As a follow-up, patients and families will receive a letter with the details of their case and the review findings.”

“We understand how important it is to support our patients and their families and we have put in place a dedicated patient and family liaison team, who will be their primary point of contact for the duration of the review and can answer any further questions.

“We apologise again to the patients and families affected and thank them for their patience as the external review process continues.”

The trust has also commissioned an investigation into what was known and when, as it emerged that concerns had been raised as early as 2015.

It said this was due to be completed by the end of July 2025 and it would publish and implement the findings.