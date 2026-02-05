King Charles hosts Aga Khan for anniversary dinner at Windsor Castle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has hosted a black tie dinner for the Aga Khan at Windsor Castle to mark the first anniversary of the spiritual leader’s accession.

Charles welcomed the 50th hereditary Imam of the world’s millions of Ismaili Muslims to the royal residence in Berkshire on Wednesday evening.

The two were pictured side by side in the castle’s Grand Corridor, with the King dressed in his distinctive Windsor Coat dinner jacket with scarlet collar and cuffs.

open image in gallery The King with the Aga Khan at Windsor

Rahim Al-Hussaini was named as the Aga Khan V on February 4 2025 after the death of his father Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, the Aga Khan IV.

The King granted the new Aga Khan the title “His Highness” soon after, continuing a long-standing royal tradition.

They were joined at the private dinner on the poignant anniversary by members of the Aga Khan’s family.

The King last received the-then Prince Rahim at Buckingham Palace in July 2023 in his capacity as a member of the Aga Khan Development Network and Aga Khan Foundation.

The Aga Khan is considered by his followers to be a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad and is treated as a head of state.

open image in gallery Queen Elizabeth II hosting a reception for the late Aga Khan IV in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle

The Windsor Uniform is, according to tradition, worn by male members of the royal family and certain members of the household, as approved by the King, at events in the castle where evening dress is required.

It dates back to 1779 when the earliest version of the coat was first introduced by George III.

The late Aga Khan – a billionaire philanthropist – was a longtime personal friend of both the King and Queen Elizabeth II.

He shared a love of horse racing with the late monarch, watching the sport together at Royal Ascot, and was the owner of Shergar, the Derby-winning racehorse who was kidnapped from his Irish stud farm in 1983 and never seen again.