Man arrested on suspicion of breaking into Windsor Castle grounds

Thames Valley Police said the man allegedly entered ‘restricted grounds’ at the royal residence at just after 1pm on Sunday.

Sam Hall
Tuesday 03 June 2025 11:06 EDT
Police said the man allegedly entered ‘restricted grounds’ at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A man has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Thames Valley Police said the man allegedly entered “restricted grounds” at the royal residence at just after 1pm on Sunday.

The force added that he was “quickly challenged” by Metropolitan Police officers and did not enter the inner grounds of the castle.

The Metropolitan Police said the man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of trespass on a protected site and possession of Class A drugs.

He was then passed into the custody of Thames Valley Police.

Thames Valley Police said the man has been bailed and an “investigation is ongoing”.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “At just after 1pm on Sunday a man entered restricted grounds at Windsor Castle.

“He was quickly challenged by Met police officers and arrested. He did not enter the inner grounds of Windsor Castle.”

It is a criminal offence to trespass on a protected site under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005.

