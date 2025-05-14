Call for action to protect prison officers ‘before there is a fatality’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A prison officers’ union has called for urgent action to protect guards from violence after attacks at two jails.

One officer at HMP Woodhill near Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, was slashed in the neck and ear with an improvised weapon on Tuesday, and needed hospital treatment, the Prison Officers’ Association said.

In a second incident another inmate assaulted a member of staff, the POA said.

Four officers in total needed hospital treatment but were discharged on Tuesday.

At Gartree prison in Leicestershire, a female officer was left with a broken bone after an inmate faked a seizure and threw a TV at her colleague.

Geoff Willetts, from the POA, said that at HMP Woodhill: “A prisoner was told to return to his cell, this resulted in a specialist officer being slashed with an improvised weapon, sustaining injuries to the neck and ear.

“The officer attended hospital where they required stitches and surgical glue applied to their injuries.”

He added: “Meanwhile at Gartree Prison, Market Harborough, staff attended a medical emergency where a prisoner faked an epileptic fit.

“A prison officer who attended to assist was assaulted then had a TV thrown at him and a female officer sustained a broken arm.”

The POA repeated calls for boosted protection for prison officers.

POA general secretary Steve Gillan said: “Escalating levels of violence are out of control in the prison service in England and Wales.

“It is clear prison regimes must be reviewed as a matter of urgency. We need action to protect prison officers before there is a fatality.”

Thames Valley Police said they were investigating an attack on a member of staff at HMP Woodhill.

Leicestershire Police has been approached for comment.

A prison service spokesperson said: “Officers at HMP Woodhill attended hospital yesterday following two separate incidents. All were discharged on the same day.

“We will do whatever is necessary to keep our staff safe.

“The Lord Chancellor has announced a review into protective body armour and a trial of Tasers in jails to better respond to serious incidents and will update shortly.”