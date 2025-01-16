Thames Valley Police chief constable suspended over gross misconduct claims
Watchdog investigating allegations against Jason Hogg over ‘inadequate’ probe around sensitive police information retention
The chief constable of Thames Valley Police, Jason Hogg, has been suspended from duty amid an investigation into allegations of gross misconduct.
Police and crime commissioner for Thames Valley, Matthew Barber, said the suspension would take effect immediately.
The police watchdog, the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), is investigating the allegations.
It is claimed Mr Hogg failed to adequately investigate allegations relating to the improper retention of sensitive police information, Mr Barber said.
He said the matters relate to “alleged breaches of the standards of professional behaviour amounting to failure in duties and responsibilities” and a “lack of honesty and integrity”.
There is no criminal investigation into Mr Hogg.
Mr Barber said: “I emphasise that the decision to suspend is a neutral act. It has no bearing on any indication of guilt and should not be seen as such.
“This announcement will come as a shock to many across Thames Valley, especially to our hard-working police officers and staff, but it is right that any allegations of this serious nature are dealt with consistently and investigated properly and thoroughly.
“I urge the IOPC to conclude their investigations and to present evidence as swiftly as possible.”
Deputy chief constable Ben Snuggs will fulfil Mr Hogg’s duties until a temporary chief constable is appointed.
Thames Valley Police, England’s largest non-metropolitan police force, covers Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire.
