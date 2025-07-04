TGI Friday celebrates ‘comeback’ with new menu after rescue deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TGI Fridays is heralding a "comeback" following a period of significant upheaval that saw the restaurant chain secure a rescue deal and implement a string of closures last year.

The US-themed eatery and cocktail bar asserts it has undergone a substantial transformation since its acquisition out of administration in October.

Described by bosses as a "full brand reset", the initiative includes updating half of its dishes and reworking 70 per cent of its grill items, promising new flavours and increased customisation.

It also plans to revive the brand’s “Americana” influence and theatre theme – with some locations reintroducing photo booths and candyfloss machines.

TGI Fridays said it was launching a comeback offer to mark the relaunch and prompt more diners to come back.

The brand is launching various comeback offers to mark the relaunch ( Getty Images )

Diners who order from the menu across Independence Weekend – the US holiday celebrated between July 4-6 – will receive a voucher for a free return meal, valid on weekdays for the rest of the month.

TGI Fridays first opened in New York in 1965 with a party-led theme and continues to operate a string of restaurants in the US.

After its previous UK operator fell into administration, 51 restaurants were acquired by private equity firms Breal Capital and Calveton UK.

While the deal secured a future for the chain on Britain’s high streets, it led to the closure of 35 restaurants, resulting in about 1,000 staff being made redundant.

TGI said it now operates 49 restaurants and has about 2,500 members of staff.

Restructuring efforts since the takeover have resulted in a leaner and more streamlined business with a significant reduction in overhead costs, it said on Friday.

It also highlighted an improvement in sales in recent months, since the start of 2025.

Prior to the acquisition, TGI faced falling sales in the UK amid wider struggles for the casual dining sector, which has grappled with weaker consumer spending.

Julie McEwan, chief executive of TGI Fridays UK, said: “This is an exciting moment for TGI Fridays – a full brand reset that reinforces everything people have always loved about us.

“TGI Fridays has a rich heritage of bold flavour, high-energy hospitality and unforgettable celebrations – and we’ve gone back to those roots to bring that magic into a new era.

“Over the past eight months, we’ve restructured the business, invested in our incredible team, and rebuilt our offer around quality, value and experience.”