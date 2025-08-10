Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has died after a tractor drove through fields and crashed into parked vehicles following a vintage car show.

It is believed that a man who had been driving a tractor through fields near Monks Lane in Fiddington, near Tewkesbury and collided with hedges and some stationary vehicles at around 11.25pm.

A passenger, a man aged in his 50s, sustained serious injuries in the crash, with members of the public providing first aid at the scene.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said officers attended and also provided first aid, but the man died at the scene.

His next of kin and the coroner are aware.

A man in his 20s, who is believed to have been driving the tractor, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through alcohol, a force spokesman confirmed.

Organisers of the Severn Vale Vintage Club annual show, which took place at the location of the incident on Saturday, said the event would be closed on Sunday because of the incident.

The show included “vehicles and machinery from yesteryear”, as well as arena displays, dog classes and traditional country games, according to its website.

In a brief statement shared on its homepage, the show said: “Any online purchases will be re-funded in due course. Please accept our apologies.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police can provide information online by completing the following form and quoting incident 591 of August 9.