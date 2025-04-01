Tesco down: Supermarket’s website and app crash leaving shoppers unable to purchase groceries online
The supermarket has apologised for any inconvenience caused
Tesco customers have been left unable to order groceries online after the supermarket giant’s website and app were hit by major tech issues.
The supermarket said its IT teams were working to fix the issue, which began just before 10am on Tuesday, after shoppers took to social media to report being unable to complete their online shopping via the grocer’s app or website.
According to service status website Downdetector, hundreds began reporting problems about 9.45am, and more than 500 reports were logged with the site.
Responding to customer complaints on X, Tesco said: “We are aware of issues with our app and website, I’m sorry for any inconvenience this has caused.
“Our I.T teams are working hard to have this fixed as soon as possible, please keep checking back periodically and hopefully they will be working shortly.”
A message on the app also reads: “It’s not you, it’s us.
"There's a problem at our end, but we're trying to fix it right now.
"Sorry for the inconvenience. Please come back later and try again. Thank you for your patience."
The supermarket has not said what has caused the issue, or if it is affecting deliveries.
In February the firm was hit by an online shopping glitch which caused items to be removed from customer baskets, or marked as unavailable, as they tried to complete an online shop. Tesco said it had been caused by a “technical issue” with some customer baskets.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments