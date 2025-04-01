Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesco customers have been left unable to order groceries online after the supermarket giant’s website and app were hit by major tech issues.

The supermarket said its IT teams were working to fix the issue, which began just before 10am on Tuesday, after shoppers took to social media to report being unable to complete their online shopping via the grocer’s app or website.

According to service status website Downdetector, hundreds began reporting problems about 9.45am, and more than 500 reports were logged with the site.

Responding to customer complaints on X, Tesco said: “We are aware of issues with our app and website, I’m sorry for any inconvenience this has caused.

“Our I.T teams are working hard to have this fixed as soon as possible, please keep checking back periodically and hopefully they will be working shortly.”

A message on the app also reads: “It’s not you, it’s us.

"There's a problem at our end, but we're trying to fix it right now.

"Sorry for the inconvenience. Please come back later and try again. Thank you for your patience."

The supermarket has not said what has caused the issue, or if it is affecting deliveries.

In February the firm was hit by an online shopping glitch which caused items to be removed from customer baskets, or marked as unavailable, as they tried to complete an online shop. Tesco said it had been caused by a “technical issue” with some customer baskets.