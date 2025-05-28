Shoppers mock ‘VAR-style’ Tesco self-checkout cameras

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shoppers have mocked a new Tesco VAR-style security measure that tries to prevent people from “conning” self-service checkouts.

The UK’s biggest supermarket chain has installed overhead cameras, which pick up whether customers have failed to scan an item, before playing an instant replay of mistakes alongside the message: “The last item wasn't scanned properly. Remove from bagging area and try again.”

The retailer said it would make the checkout process “quicker and easier”, but customers have mocked the technology online.

“VAR Decision - Tuna Disallowed”, one Instagram commenter said.

“Clearly offside”, another joked. “Good process lads.”

One shopper complained on Reddit that the technology only held up queues even more. They said: “Bag of salad a couple of days ago, with barcode that was too close to the weld/join of the bag itself - me swiping like a madman - and the overhead VAR showing me the video footage of my wee bald patch as I'm desperately trying to do the right thing.”

“If their answer to stopping theft is to annoy people that don't steal from you, you shouldn't be surprised if theft is on the rise,” another user posted.

One Tesco worker told the BBC that staff, like referees, needed all the help they could get as customers try to “con” the system.

"I work on self-service for Tesco and feel like I double up as a security guard," the anonymous staff member said.

"You're not paid very well anyway and then you have tills to look after.

"I quite often have to monitor 10 self-checkouts, on my own, whilst two staff cover manual checkouts," they said.

It comes as the number of shoplifting offences recorded by police in England and Wales in a year surpassed half a million for the first time on record, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Police recorded 516,971 shoplifting offences in 2024, a 20 per cent increase on the 429,873 offences in 2023 and the highest number recorded since modern record-keeping practices began in 2003.

The ONS said shoplifting offences have been running at record levels for the past two years, noting a "sharp rise" following the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Tesco spokesperson said:“We are always looking at technology to make life easier for our customers. We have recently installed a new system at some stores which helps customers using self-service checkouts identify if an item has not been scanned properly, making the checkout process quicker and easier.”