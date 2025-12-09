Tesco urges customers to return product after allergy alert issued

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesco is urging customers to return one of its popular home brand meals after discovering a risk for people with dairy allergies.

The supermarket chain has issued a recall for ‘Tesco 6 Aubergine Katsu Bao Buns’ over concerns the product may contain milk, which is not mentioned on the label.

The Food Standards Agency stated that this means the product may pose a health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

An announcement on its website said: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk do not eat it.”

open image in gallery The FSA said the product may pose a risk to those with milk allergies ( Tesco )

It is asking customers to return products with a use-by date code up to and including 13 December. It will issue a full refund upon return of the product and customers are not required to provide a receipt.

The FCA said Tesco has issued a notice of the recall to its customers and contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will notify customers of the recall.

The recall notice was issued on Monday, with the product now listed as ‘out of stock’ on its website.

In a letter to customers, the supermarket said the possible presence of milk “makes the product potentially unsafe for any customers who have an intolerance or allergy to milk or milk constituents.”

Tesco has reportedly apologised for any inconvenience caused and confirmed that no other products are affected by this recall.

Late last month, the supermarket also had to recall its Tesco Celery, Fruit and Nut Salad over a separate allergen risk, saying that the product may contain traces of mustard in the mayonnaise, which was also not mentioned on the label.