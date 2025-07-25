Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Food chiefs have issued an urgent “do not eat” warning over popular supermarket pasta salads over fears they are contaminated with Salmonella.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has recalled three Tesco pasta salads following the identification of the bacteria, with customers warned over potential fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.

Anyone who has bought the affected products has been told not to eat them and to return them to any Tesco store for a full refund.

The warning applies to the 255g Tesco Basil Pesto & Semi Dried Tomato Pasta with the use by date of July 24 2025, the 285g Tesco Chicken & Chorizo Pasta with the use by date 24 and 25 July 2025, and the 290g Tesco Feta Semi Dried Tomato Pasta with the use by date 24 July 2025.

In the notice, the FSA wrote: “Tesco is recalling various Tesco Pasta Salads because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

open image in gallery Three pasta salads have been recalled following food safety fears ( The Food Standards Agency (FSA) )

“Symptoms caused by Salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. If you are experiencing these symptoms, you should stay away from work, school or nursery until you have stopped having symptoms for at least 48 hours to avoid passing it on to others.

“Tesco is recalling the above products and has issued a recall notice to alert customers. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.”

In its advice to consumers, the agency wrote: “If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to any Tesco store for a full refund. For further information, please visit Tesco’s contact Tesco page at: tesco.com/help/contact.”