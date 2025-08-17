Actor Terence Stamp, who starred in original Superman films, dies aged 87

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Veteran British actor Terence Stamp, who starred in the original Superman films, has died aged 87.

The Academy Award-nominated actor, who played Kryptonian villain General Zod in Superman and Superman II, died on Sunday.

Stamp, who starred as a transgender woman in 1994’s The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert, won a Bafta for his performance.

Born in the East End of London in 1938, Stamp rose to acting fame in the 1960s after he won a drama school scholarship.

The Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art scholarship led him to the stage, where he acted in repertory theatre and met Michael Caine, who was five years older than him.

The pair lived together in a flat in Harley Street while they were both looking for their big break, but they parted ways and lost touch, Stamp previously told The Guardian.

He made his film debut in Peter Ustinov’s 1962 film adaptation of Herman Melville’s Billy Budd and his portrayal of the title character brought an Oscar nomination.

Known for his stylish clothes, Stamp famously dated actress Julie Christie, who he performed alongside in the 1967 film Far From The Madding Crowd and was also in a relationship with the model Jean Shrimpton.

But, after missing out on the role of James Bond, he fell out of the limelight for a while.

It was not until 1978 that he got his most famous role as General Zod and appeared in Superman’s 1980 sequel as the same character.

He began voice acting and writing books in the late ’90s, but also continued acting in films, appearing alongside Tom Cruise in Valkyrie in 2008 and working on movies directed by Tim Burton.

Stamp married 29-year-old Elizabeth O’Rourke in 2002 at the age of 64 but the couple divorced six years later. He did not have any children.

His film career spanning six decades ended with the 2021 psychological thriller Last Night In Soho.

Stamp’s death was confirmed in a death notice published online, the Associated Press said.