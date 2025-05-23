Two teenage boys killed in motorbike crash in Salford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two teenage boys have been killed in a motorbike crash in Salford.

Detectives are appealing for information following the fatal collision at 8:20pm on Thursday night as they seek to give the boys’ families “the answers they deserve”.

Greater Manchester Police said the teenagers – aged 16 and 17 – were believed to have been riding on the same motorbike when they collided with a car.

They had been attempting to turn from Lower Broughton Road into Clarence Street when they collided with the silver Vauxhall Viva, police said.

open image in gallery The collision took place at the junction between Lower Broughton Road and Clarence Street ( Google Maps )

Emergency services rushed to the scene but the boys were both later pronounced dead in hospital.

The 24-year-old woman who was driving the car involved in the crash stayed at the scene to assist officers and no arrests were made, police said.

The families of the two boys are receiving support from specialist officers and detectives investigate the crash, according to the force.

There was an outpouring of grief on social media from members of the community in Salford, with heartfelt tributes describing the boys as having “touched so many hearts”.

Detective Sergeant Matt Waggett said: “This is a heart-breaking and upsetting incident where two young men have sadly lost their lives and our thoughts are with their families.

“Our investigation continues so we can give them the answers they deserve.

“This is still an active investigation, and we are looking for anyone who has any information regarding the incident to come forward and get in touch with us.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or doorbell footage has been asked to call Greater Manchester Police’s serious collision investigation unit.

You can contact the unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 3458 of 22/05/2025, while reports and concerns can also be made anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111