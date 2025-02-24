Teenager charged after 17-year-old boy stabbed in Primark store

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenage boy has been charged after a 17-year-old was stabbed in the chest in front of shoppers at a city centre Primark store.

The teenager was seriously injured in the shop in Long Row, Nottingham, at about 11.30am on Sunday, Nottinghamshire Police said.

A 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, was arrested a few hours after the incident and has now been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place, the force added.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The victim is in a stable condition and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Gould, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We understand the alarm this incident has caused and I’d like to reassure the public we have been working at pace to build a full picture of what had happened – and why.

“I am pleased we have now been able to charge a suspect in this case.

“As we continue to progress with our investigation, we are still urging anyone who has information which could assist us with our inquiries, who hasn’t already come forward, to please contact us as soon as possible.”