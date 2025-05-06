Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Teenager who died after jumping into canal named

Delvin Musakwa, 13, from Exeter, died in hospital following the incident on Monday afternoon.

Rod Minchin
Tuesday 06 May 2025 10:42 EDT
Delvin Musakwa, 13, from Exeter, died in hospital after jumping into a canal on Monday (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
Delvin Musakwa, 13, from Exeter, died in hospital after jumping into a canal on Monday (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

Police have named a 13-year-old boy who died after being pulled from a canal.

Delvin Musakwa, 13, from Exeter, died in hospital following the incident on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called at around 4.35pm following concern for the welfare for a child in the canal at Clapperbrook Lane East in the city.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it was reported that Delvin had failed to surface after jumping into the canal.

Police, fire, and ambulance services attended the scene, and the teenager was pulled from the water before receiving first aid.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition, where he later died.

Acting Superintendent Chris Conway, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “The family are being supported by specialist officers after this awful and tragic incident.

“They have asked that their privacy be respected as they come to terms with their devastating loss.”

The force said the boy’s death was not being treated as suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in