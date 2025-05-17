Teenager who died in Buncrana tragedy remembered for charisma and warmth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenager who died in a drowning in Co Donegal has been remembered for his warmth and charisma.

Emmanuel Familola, 16, originally from Nigeria, died last weekend.

A funeral service at St Mary’s Oratory in Buncrana on Saturday morning heard he was a much-loved first-born son and had recently completed work experience at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin.

Buncrana Parish Priest Father Francis Bradley described Emmanuel as an “excellent student who always gave his best”.

“He had a serene magnetism to him which crossed social, ethnic and cultural boundaries, for his warmth and charisma spoke every language, touched every heart,” he told mourners.

Commandant Joe Glennon, aide de camp to Taoiseach Micheal Martin, was among those in attendance, also representing Tanaiste and Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Harris.

Emmanuel, along with Matt Sibanda, 18, originally from Zimbabwe, died in the incident last weekend.

They had been playing football on Saturday when they went into the sea after a ball and got into difficulty.

Matt’s body was recovered from Lough Swilly on Saturday evening while Emmanuel was rescued and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, but died in the early hours of Sunday.

A vigil was held in their memory in Buncrana on Sunday evening and another vigil was held on Monday evening in Londonderry.

Both teenagers had been living with their families in separate international protection centres in Buncrana.

Schoolchildren from the Co Donegal town formed a guard of honour at St Mary’s Oratory in the town on Saturday morning ahead of the funeral service for Emmanuel.

Speaking ahead of the service, Father Bradley said it was a profoundly sad day.

“This day last week, life changed for so many people unspeakably in just a few moments when tragedy struck again at Lough Swilly,” he said.

“Emmanuel was able way beyond his years because of all that he had experienced.

“He didn’t allow the harsh things that he had seen to shape him, instead he saw those as opportunities to enable him and others to move on and to move up in the world.”

The funeral mass for Matt will be held next week.