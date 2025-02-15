Teenager dies after car overturns at petrol station
The 17-year-old was declared dead at the scene after the incident at an Applegreen petrol station in East Sussex on February 14.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A teenager has died after his car overturned at a petrol station in east Sussex.
The 17-year-old, who was driving a grey Audi A3, was declared dead at the scene after the incident at an Applegreen petrol station in New Town, Uckfield, at about 5pm on February 14.
Sussex Police said the front-seat passenger, an 18-year-old man from Lewes, East Sussex, was uninjured.
Detective Sergeant Rosie Newman, of the Sussex Police serious collision investigations unit, said no other vehicles were involved.
She added: “Our thoughts remain with the victim’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.
“In the meantime, we’re asking anyone who saw what happened or captured anything on dash cam to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Operation Chineham.”