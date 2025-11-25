Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Teenager arrested after shooting incident leaves 16-year-old boy ‘fighting for his life’

A 15-year-old boy has been detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder after a teenager was shot on Monday

Harriette Boucher
Tuesday 25 November 2025 16:43 EST
Comments
A 16-year-old boy remains in critical condition
A 16-year-old boy remains in critical condition (Getty/iStock)

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was shot in Sheffield on Monday and is now fighting for his life.

The teenager has been detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, South Yorkshire Police said.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at 5.15pm at London Road on Monday evening, and the victim, who was found with an injury consistent with a gunshot, was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Sheffield superintendent Martin Simcock said: “Gun crime, and violent crime has no place in South Yorkshire, and the fact that a young boy is fighting for his life is appalling and will not be tolerated.”

The boy was shot on London Road, a shopping street in Sheffield
The boy was shot on London Road, a shopping street in Sheffield (Google Maps)

A road closure, which has now been lifted, was in place on London Road, while detectives, officers and forensic teams gathered evidence and established the circumstances, police said. 

They are asking for anyone with information to come forward. “I urge you to get in touch, no matter how small you believe your information to be, it could be the missing piece that we need,” Mr Simcock said. 

“This boy and his family deserve answers, and we are committed to getting them.”  

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward
Police are urging anyone with information to come forward (PA Archive)

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Knight said: "This is a terrible incident that has left a boy fighting for his life and I know those in our community will be deeply concerned," she said.

"I want to assure residents that a dedicated team of officers and staff are working tirelessly to understand the circumstances that led to this attack and to trace those responsible. We need you to work with us and provide any information you have. This is not acceptable on our streets, so we must work together to stop it.”

Police are asking for anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number 640 or to get in touch online.

