Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was shot in Sheffield on Monday and is now fighting for his life.

The teenager has been detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, South Yorkshire Police said.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at 5.15pm at London Road on Monday evening, and the victim, who was found with an injury consistent with a gunshot, was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Sheffield superintendent Martin Simcock said: “Gun crime, and violent crime has no place in South Yorkshire, and the fact that a young boy is fighting for his life is appalling and will not be tolerated.”

open image in gallery The boy was shot on London Road, a shopping street in Sheffield ( Google Maps )

A road closure, which has now been lifted, was in place on London Road, while detectives, officers and forensic teams gathered evidence and established the circumstances, police said.

They are asking for anyone with information to come forward. “I urge you to get in touch, no matter how small you believe your information to be, it could be the missing piece that we need,” Mr Simcock said.

“This boy and his family deserve answers, and we are committed to getting them.”

open image in gallery Police are urging anyone with information to come forward ( PA Archive )

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Knight said: "This is a terrible incident that has left a boy fighting for his life and I know those in our community will be deeply concerned," she said.

"I want to assure residents that a dedicated team of officers and staff are working tirelessly to understand the circumstances that led to this attack and to trace those responsible. We need you to work with us and provide any information you have. This is not acceptable on our streets, so we must work together to stop it.”

Police are asking for anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number 640 or to get in touch online.