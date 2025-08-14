Teenager who researched medical cannabis to study at Oxford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenager whose interest in medical cannabis has highlighted gaps in scientific research has secured a spot at one of the UK’s top universities.

Ariana Howells, 17, achieved three A*s and one A in A-level biology, chemistry, maths, and English literature, plus 97% in her Extended Project Qualification, and will now take her place at Oxford University’s St Hilda College to study biochemistry.

Ariana, from Barry in Wales, carried out research examining the extent THC, a component of cannabis, can “negatively affect sleep architecture” as part of her studies.

The project highlighted the drug’s promise, as well as gaps in existing research.

“There were only seven studies worth citing,” Ariana, a scholarship student at Cardiff Sixth Form College, said.

“I expected clearer answers, but what I found was a real need for more in-depth, unbiased research. This is something I want to keep exploring at university and beyond.”

Ariana’s interest in medical cannabis is personal as well as academic.

Her mother lives with Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel condition with no cure, and medical cannabis has played a crucial role in improving her quality of life.

Her parents run a medical cannabis clinic in Wales – Cannabis Clinic Cardiff – where the teenager has spent the last two years helping with admin and learning about the evolving science behind the plant-based treatment.

She said: “Seeing my mum’s condition and the way cannabis helped her and the patients who visit our clinic really opened my eyes to its medical potential.

“My dad is also a senior psychiatrist, so I’ve grown up in a household where science and care come together.”

Outside of school, Ariana earned gold in the Biology Olympiad, reached the semi-finals in the International Biology Bowl, and is also a competitive ice skater, having competed in the juvenile British championships in 2020 for synchronised ice skating.

Now preparing for Oxford, Ariana plans to channel her energy into drug development and mental health research – with a special interest in how medical cannabis could one day transform care.

“There’s still stigma and strong media opinions,” she said.

“But science is about asking difficult questions and being open to where the evidence leads.”

Welsh Education Secretary Lynne Neagle extended her congratulations to students picking up their results on Thursday.

She said: “Every learner opening their results today has earned the right to feel immense pride in what they’ve accomplished, and these achievements demonstrate remarkable determination.

“As you look towards your future, whether that involves starting an apprenticeship, entering employment, or beginning studies at university, I wish you ‘pob lwc’.”