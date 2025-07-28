Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An 18-year-old woman has been left with potentially life-changing injuries after her hair reportedly became caught in a funfair ride in Hampshire at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to Netley Marsh Steam and Craft show shortly before 11pm on Saturday after the teenager’s hair was said to have been trapped in the rollers of a swinging floor.

Emma Perry, a nurse from Southampton General Hospital, told the Southern Daily Echo: “Her friend came off the ride and said she was bleeding, so I offered my services as a first aider.

“When I got up there, I saw that three-quarters of the girl’s scalp had been ripped off in what we call a degloving incident.”

One woman told the BBC that she had helped provide first aid to the teenager, and that there had been “shock and panic” at the scene.

"One of the girl's friends came down and said how serious it was and some of us offered assistance,” she said.

"It's very shocking it could happen on a fairground ride that young children go on. This must never happen again.”

In a post on Facebook, the show’s organisers said: “The unfortunate incident that happened at the show last evening is being investigated by the relevant authorities.

“Netley Marsh Steam and Craft Show Ltd are cooperating with all parties involved. No further comment will be made until such time as appropriate and more information is available.

“Any comments made at present on social media are NOT the views of the show organisers and we will continue to support all parties involved.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.53pm on 26 July with reports that an 18-year-old woman had sustained potentially life-changing injuries to her head while on a ride at Netley Marsh Steam and Craft Show.

“She was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Police attended and have liaised with the Health and Safety Executive.”