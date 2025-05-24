Teen arrested after 16-year-old dies at amusement park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police today confirmed that a 15-year-old has been arrested after a teenage boy died at an amusement park in Wales.

At around 5pm on Friday Taha Soomro, 16, had a ‘medical episode’ at Barry Island Pleasure Park in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Taha, of Grangetown, Cardiff, was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Wales Police (SWP) said its inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the teen’s death and said it is encouraging people to avoid speculation on social media.

On Saturday, police confirmed a 15-year-old boy from Grangetown, Cardiff, had been arrested on suspicion of assault and was being held in custody.

open image in gallery Police are urging people with information to come forward ( PA Wire )

Taha’s family have been informed and are being kept updated by officers, SWP said.

Police have asked anyone who was in Barry Island Pleasure Park around the time of the incident that may have information to contact them.

Detectives said they are particularly keen to receive any mobile phone footage.

On Friday, police said: “A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "We are continuing to investigate the death of a teenage boy at Barry Island Pleasure Park.

"He has been named at Taha Soomro, 16, of Grangetown, Cardiff.

"Police were called just before 5pm yesterday evening (Friday May 23) to a report of a 16-year-old teenage boy suffering a medical episode.

"Despite efforts of emergency services, Taha died at the scene.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause and circumstances of Taha’s death and we would encourage people to avoid speculation on social media.

"Taha’s family are being kept updated by officers.”

Anyone with information which could assist officers is asked to contact police by 101 or online, quoting reference 2500163611.