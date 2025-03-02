Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Team GB Olympian has pleaded for help to find her brother who has gone missing in Bristol.

Lubjana Piovesana, 28, who competed for the British team before switching to representing Austria, says the next hours are “critical” in the search for Luis Piovesana, 26.

He was last seen at around 3am on Friday at Eastgate retail park having travelled there via a taxi from a venue in Little Ann Street, St Jude’s, a 10-minute drive away.

Police said they are “extremely worried” for Mr Piovesna and his disappearance is out of character.

open image in gallery Lubjana Piovesana (left) has appealed for help to find her brother (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Archive )

Ms Piovesana, who defeated Team GB’s Lucy Renshall in the women’s -63kg judo event in Paris last year, wrote on Facebook: “He has no phone, no money, no cards, so he will be in distress.

“He could be injured, he could be trapped. Please check your sheds/garages/public toilets in case he tried to seek shelter from the cold.

“The next hours are critical and any help is appreciated.”

CCTV footage shows Mr Piovesana travelling on foot around the retail park shortly after 3am on Friday.

open image in gallery

He was wearing black baggy jeans with a diamond patterned stitching on them, cream-coloured trainers, a black and grey Rapha gilet and a black Rapha cap, police said.

Mr Piovesana has a cartoon-style tattoo of a man, a car and a cherub on his arm, and a Vespa motorbike on his stomach.

He has links to Frenchay in South Gloucestershire, the force said.

Detective Inspector Pete Walker said: “We are extremely worried for Luis and would encourage anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible.

“He does not have access to his mobile phone nor any money and we are carrying out extensive searches as we urgently try to locate him.”