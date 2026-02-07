Teenage boy charged by police after allegedly assaulting teacher

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pupil who allegedly assaulted a teacher at a school in Milford Haven has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article on education premises, police said.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the 15-year-old boy has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Briggs said: “We are continuing to support the victim whilst they recover from this traumatic event.

“Following detailed enquiries by specialist officers, injuries initially assessed and described as non-stab injuries have now been confirmed as stab wounds. A statement at an early stage of the investigation was based on preliminary information available at the time.

“There will continue to be a higher than usual police presence in the area over the coming days to provide further reassurance. Officers will be working closely with local secondary schools to offer support over the coming week”.

Officers were called to Milford Haven Comprehensive School in the Pembrokeshire region of south-west Wales at about 3.20pm on Thursday, following a report that a teacher was assaulted by a pupil brandishing a weapon.

The teacher was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged, police said.

The school was closed on Friday and police said all of the pupils “returned home unharmed”.

Following the incident, the Welsh First Minister said “violence of any kind has no place in our schools”.

Baroness Eluned Morgan visited the school only last week and, on Thursday evening, said in a statement shared on social media: “I am deeply concerned by the incident at the school in Milford Haven. Having visited the school only last week, this news is particularly shocking.

“My thoughts are with the injured teacher, their family and the entire school community during this difficult time.

“I want to pay tribute to the emergency services and school staff for their swift and professional response in ensuring the safety of pupils and staff.

“While this remains an active police investigation that must be allowed to proceed without interference, I want to be unequivocal… violence of any kind has no place in our schools.”

She added: “The Welsh Government will continue to work closely with local authorities, schools and partners to support all those affected and to ensure our schools remain safe environments for learning and care.”

Mid and South Pembrokeshire MP Henry Tufnell told the Press Association that Milford Haven has “a really close community” and “normally you read about these reports… in the States”.

Mr Tufnell told PA: “It’s a really tight-knit community in Pembrokeshire, everyone knows everyone else… particularly in Milford Haven, it’s a really close community, and that’s why something like this is so upsetting.

“All the talk recently has been about the social media ban and the phones in schools… and the importance of having kids focused in their classrooms.

“The violence in schools, normally it’s on one side of the Atlantic and that’s why it’s so upsetting to see this sort of violence… especially in a local community like Milford Haven, which is so tight and close.

“Normally you read about these reports in, you know, in the States – you don’t hear about it in the UK so much.”

He added: “It’s obviously deeply upsetting and my thoughts are with the teacher and also the pupils who have had to witness such a traumatic event.”

Neil Butler, the NASUWT’s national official for Wales, described the incident as “frightening”.

He said in a statement: “Teachers sign up to become stewards of the next generation, and to share their joy and passion for education.

“We must remember that, like everyone else, they are entitled to be safe at work.

“We wish the injured teacher a full and swift recovery. But it may not be that simple. As violence in schools increases, teachers will need more than hopes and prayers.”