A teacher has been banned from the classroom for life after sending TikTok messages and emails to a pupil about his dreams of “cuddling with no clothes on” and describing her as a “sex goddess”.

Mark Rowley, now aged 56, had been employed as a teacher at Hazel Wood High School since September 2013, and resigned from his post in June 2022 after his inappropriate relationship with the girl came to light.

Between May 2022 and October 2022, he exchanged text messages with the pupil, in which he described her as a “temptress”, referred to their conversations as “juicy”, and asked her to send him a photo of her in a towel.

After creating a TikTok account to follow her, he asked her to go hiking together and told her about “his dreams of kissing her all over her body, cuddling with no clothes on and having sex with her”.

He had also sent her a video of himself, which showed him “licking his lips and pouting”, set to the song “Laid” by James.

She also told police that he had given her a handwritten letter in which he described her as a “special person” and referenced a drawing of her with the words “meant to be beautiful eyes and tasty lips!”

In August 2022, the pupil sent an email to Mr Rowley in which she said: “I’ve blocked u many times and u make accounts to message me, request me on, it’s just too much and I’d [sic] starting to scare the s*** out of me, I don’t have to explain myself on why I blocked u and didn’t speak to u, maybe cause ur my teacher ????.”

During a police interview in June 2022, Mr Rowley admitted to finding Pupil A attractive and admitted to calling her a “sex goddess”, although he stated that this was a joke.

He later told the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA): “Once she started flirting, I got sucked into flirting back.”

Mr Rowley also admitted to the police that he had asked the pupil to destroy the handwritten letter, and had asked her to lie to the police.

Following a professional conduct panel hearing in November, which Mr Rowley did not attend, the TRA concluded: “The panel considered that the evidence presented to them of the conduct as a whole was inherently sexual in nature and that there was an absence of any plausible alternative explanation.

“The panel also noted that there was an escalation of the sexual nature of the conversations between Mr Rowley and Pupil A over time. The panel considered that it could be inferred that Mr Rowley’s conduct was either in pursuit of sexual gratification or in pursuit of a future sexual relationship.”

The TRA also concluded that his behaviour was not “out of character”, and had continued over a prolonged period and following his arrest .

The panel also found that Rowley had demonstrated “no genuine remorse” and had sought to shift the blame onto Pupil A while failing to take full responsibility for his conduct.

He has now been prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children's home in England. Mr Rowley will also not be allowed to apply for his eligibility to teach to be restored.