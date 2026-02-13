Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teacher has been banned from the classroom after attending a school open evening under the influence of alcohol, as well as turning up to class while “slurring” and “staggering”.

Julia Leith, 60, was described as “erratic, irrational, emotional and confused” by witnesses at Judgemeadow Community College in Leicester during the event in September 2017.

At 6.30pm, a fellow staff member reported concerns that Ms Leith was “disorientated and slurring her speech”, with another staff member realising she did not know “why or who” they were and showed visible signs of drinking.

Given that she was finding it “very difficult to talk”, it was determined that she would not be able to engage with the open evening, which was full of pupils and parents.

When trying to arrange transport, Ms Leith could only provide her own mobile number as a contact number, and was “unable to tell” where her bag was, before she was taken home through the back of the college to avoid the open evening.

In her witness statement, Ms Leith gave contradicting accounts, stating that she had been “anxious” over an observation class that day, and had “a couple of sips” of gin and tonic at home ahead of the open evening.

However, her oral evidence she stated she was “tee total” at the time and would “never drink alcohol in a school”.

A panel for the Teaching Regulation Agency concluded “that Ms Leith’s conduct was inappropriate and unprofessional, as she was present on the college premises having consumed alcohol. The professional judgement of Ms Leith’s colleagues present at the time concluded that she should not be present at the college and needed to be kept away from pupils and parents, necessitating her removal from the premises.”

On a second occasion in December 2018, while working as a supply teacher at Robert Smyth Academy in Market Harborough, Ms Leith was also found to be under the influence of alcohol.

A staff member was informed at 1.30pm that Ms Leith appeared drunk, and was seen swaying from side to side while walking along the corridor.

She appeared “emotional” and “slurring” and smelt of alcohol, with Ms Leith hugging one of the witnesses after opening an office door, the TRA report said.

When mentioned that she was unstable on her feet, she claimed it was due to wearing heels, despite the fact she was wearing flat shoes.

In her witness statement, Ms Leith claimed the smell of alcohol came from mouthwash she kept at work, but admitted drinking wine to “problematic levels” during the evenings.

The TRA found: “Whilst there was no evidence that Ms Leith’s conduct caused harm to pupils, the panel was mindful of the potential harm that could have been caused, had Ms Leith’s colleagues not intervened and sent her home. The panel considered that a teacher under the influence of alcohol whilst on school property was a significant safeguarding concern.

“As such, the panel found the high risk of repetition paired with the potential risk of harm, to be aggravating factors in Ms Leith’s case.”

She has now been prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, youth accommodation or children’s home. An application to remove the order cannot be made for two years.