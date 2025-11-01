Supply teacher banned for telling pupil ‘if you took him outside and shot him, no one would miss him’
Science supply teacher Carolyn Akers also told the pupil he would ‘grow up to be transgender’ and hit him on the head with a booklet
A supply teacher has been banned from teaching for telling a pupil in her class that “if you took him outside and shot him, no one would miss him”.
Carolyn Akers, who was working as a science supply teacher at a school in Weymouth, also told the pupil that they “will be transgender” when they grow up and hit the student on the head with a booklet.
The 53-year-old has now been banned from teaching indefinitely by a misconduct panel.
Ms Akers had been teaching at Budmouth Academy in Weymouth between June 2019 and February 2020 when she insulted one of her pupils. A parent made a complaint about her language in February 2020, leading to the local authority designated officer (LADO) being informed.
Once the investigation began, it emerged that Ms Akers had been under another separate investigation at her former school Queen Elizabeth’s. She was investigated in 2018 for making inappropriate comments to pupils and putting a scientific clamp on a pupil’s nose.
She was sacked from the school and told by LADO to inform future employers about what had happened. However, when Ms Akers applied for a job at another school, King Arthur’s, in February 2020, she didn’t disclose her two previous misconduct investigations.
The misconduct panel found that Ms Akers conduct amounted to misconduct of a serious nature and that her actions may bring the teaching profession into disrepute. She will have to wait four years before she can apply to the panel to have her ban lifted.
The report from the panel found that Ms Akers had also insulted the same pupil who she hit on the head with a booklet, calling them “stupid” and/or “wet, or words to that effect.
Ms Akers agreed that she had called the pupil these things, as well as saying about him: “If you took him outside and shot him, no one would miss him”.
In their conclusions, published in October 2025, the misconduct panel said: “The panel was satisfied that the conduct of Ms Akers amounted to misconduct of a serious nature which fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession.
“Accordingly, the panel was satisfied that Ms Akers was guilty of unacceptable professional conduct.”
They also agreed that Ms Aker’s conduct “could potentially damage the public’s perception of a teacher”.
