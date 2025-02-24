Taliban ‘will try to release arrested British couple as soon as possible’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Taliban will “endeavour” to release a British couple detained in Afghanistan “as soon as possible”, the BBC has reported.

Peter Reynolds, 79, and his wife Barbie, 75, were arrested as they travelled to their home in Bamyan province on February 1, an employee of the couple’s training business confirmed to the PA news agency.

The couple were arrested by the Taliban alongside an American friend, Faye Hall, who had rented a plane to travel with them, and a translator from the couple’s Rebuild training business.

The Rebuild employee said the group was told that their flight “did not co-ordinate with the local government”, adding that the three have been imprisoned in Kabul.

In a statement reported by the BBC on Monday, Taliban official Abdul Mateen Qani said: “A series of considerations is being taken into account, and after evaluation, we will endeavour to release them as soon as possible.”

Mr Qani added the three foreign nationals had Afghan passports and national ID cards.

No further details about the reason for Mr and Mrs Reynolds’ arrest have been given, the BBC reported.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed on Monday that it is supporting the couple’s family.

Mr Reynolds had been denied access to heart medication and his condition was “not good”, the Rebuild employee claimed.

They previously told PA: “The Taliban found no wrongdoing by Peter or the Rebuild organisation, yet they imprisoned them without any crime or guilt.

“It seems that if Peter and Barbie are not released soon, Peter may lose his life because he needs medication, and the Taliban are not allowing him it.”

Describing the British couple, the employee said: “They are the most honourable people I have ever met in my life.

“Since US financial aid to the Taliban has been cut off, the Taliban are trying to take foreign hostages to gain concessions from western governments.”

Mr and Mrs Reynolds have run school training programmes for 18 years and remained in the country after the Taliban takeover in 2021.

The couple, who originally met at the University of Bath, married in Kabul in 1970.

Their daughter, Sarah Entwistle, from Daventry, Northamptonshire, told the Sunday Times: “My mother is 75 and my father almost 80 and needs his heart medication after a mini-stroke.

“They were just trying to help the country they loved.”

After taking power, the Taliban introduced a ban on women working and education for girls older than 12.

It is understood the couple’s family did not want the UK Government to get involved with the case.

In their letter to the Taliban, Ms Entwistle and her siblings wrote: “Our parents have consistently expressed their commitment to Afghanistan, stating that they would rather sacrifice their lives than become part of ransom negotiations or be traded.”