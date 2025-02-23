British couple in their 70s arrested by the Taliban in Afghanistan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British couple in their 70s have been arrested by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Peter Reynolds, 79, and his wife Barbie, 75, were detained as they travelled to their home in the country’s Bamyan province on February 1, an employee of the couple’s training business confirmed to the PA news agency.

They added that the couple were arrested alongside a US friend, Faye Hall, who had rented a plane to travel with them, and a translator from the couple’s Rebuild training business.

The Rebuild employee said the group was told that their flight “did not co-ordinate with the local government”, adding that the three have been imprisoned in Kabul.

Mr Reynolds has been denied access to heart medication and his condition is “not good”, according to the employee.

They told PA: “The Taliban found no wrongdoing by Peter or the Rebuild organisation, yet they imprisoned them without any crime or guilt.

“It seems that if Peter and Barbie are not released soon, Peter may lose his life because he needs medication, and the Taliban are not allowing him it.”

Describing the British couple, the employee said: “They are the most honourable people I have ever met in my life.

“Peter and Barbie are very dear to us, but unfortunately, there is nothing we can do. We can’t even visit them in prison.

“Since US financial aid to the Taliban has been cut off, the Taliban are trying to take foreign hostages to gain concessions from western governments.”

The employee said all Rebuild workers were “in danger” and “most of them are displaced and living in hiding”.

Mr and Ms Reynolds have run school training programmes for 18 years and remained in the country after the Taliban takeover in 2021.

The couple, who originally met at the University of Bath, married in Kabul in 1970.

Their daughter, Sarah Entwistle, from Daventry, Northamptonshire, told the Sunday Times: “My mother is 75 and my father almost 80 and needs his heart medication after a mini-stroke.

“They were just trying to help the country they loved.”

After taking power, the Taliban introduced a ban on women working and education for girls older than 12.

In a letter to the Taliban, Ms Entwistle and her three brothers pleaded for their parents to be released.

They wrote: “We do not understand the reasons behind their arrest.

“They have communicated their trust in you, and that as Afghan citizens they will be treated well.”

It is understood the couple’s family did not want the UK Government to get involved with the case.

In their letter to the Taliban, Ms Entwistle and her siblings wrote: “Our parents have consistently expressed their commitment to Afghanistan, stating that they would rather sacrifice their lives than become part of ransom negotiations or be traded.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office declined to comment.