Takeaway fined after serving wrong meat in ostrich curry

A takeaway restaurant has been fined after selling an ostrich curry dish which was later found to contain sheep meat.

Abdul Malik Ali, of Amalik Cafe Ltd in Thirsk, pleaded guilty to offences under the Food Safety Act when he appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Friday, North Yorkshire Council said.

Ali ran the Jaipur Spice takeaway restaurant at the Busby Stoop Inn when North Yorkshire Council’s trading standards officers visited the premises in December 2023.

The officers bought a meal described as an ostrich curry, but when the dish was tested, it was found to contain sheep meat instead of ostrich.

Ali told the court in his defence that a temporary chef had mistakenly selected the wrong meat during preparation of the meal, the council said.

Ali was handed a £237 fine and ordered to pay a further £400 in costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Amalik Cafe Ltd was fined £120 and was ordered to pay £672 costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

open image in gallery The Jaipur Spice takeaway restaurant at the Busby Stoop Inn ( Google Steetview )

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for regulatory services, councillor Greg White, said: “Consumers should not be subject to this or any kind of food fraud.

“We will not allow producers to deceive their customers and we will take action against those who break the law.

“If a person pays for an ostrich dish, then they should be given ostrich and not a cheaper alternative.”

North Yorkshire Council said in a statement that the fine should be lookes at as a warning to restaurant owners not to deceive their customers. Adding: “The Food Safety Act states that all food should be of the nature, substance and quality demanded by the purchaser, while labelling and presentation must be accurate and not likely to mislead.”