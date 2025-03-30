Labour MP charges taxpayers £900 ‘pet rent’ for her cockapoo named Bella

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Labour MP has claimed back £900 from the taxpayer in “pet rent”.

Taiwo Owatemi, a Government whip and the MP for Coventry North West, made the expenses claim in August last year, a document published by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) revealed.

Ms Owatemi’s landlord at her second home in London issued the extra charge in order to let the MP’s dog stay at the property, according to The Times newspaper.

Parliamentary authorities paid the expenses claim, which is not in breach of the rules governing MPs’ expenses.

Labour defended Ms Owatemi’s expenses claim, with a party spokesman telling The Times: “MPs are required to work in two locations, and this is a requirement for living in this house.

“It is the same for many other MPs and has been approved by the parliamentary expenses watchdog.”

Ms Owatemi has frequently posted on social media in the past about her dog, a cockapoo named Bella.

She is also a supporter of the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and other pet-related charities.

MPs can claim back rent on their accommodation in London if they have a constituency outside of the capital.

Ipsa told The Times it agreed to fund the pet rent surcharge for Ms Owatemi, but “gave incorrect advice as to how it should be described”.

“We have apologised directly to the MP and are sorry for any confusion,” the parliamentary watchdog said.

A spokesman added: “MPs are required to work in two places: their constituency and in Westminster.

“IPSA is committed to supporting a Parliament where people without the private finances to fund working from two locations themselves are not prevented from becoming an MP.

“That is why we fund accommodation costs, within strict limits. It is common for landlords to include additional surcharges in rental agreements."