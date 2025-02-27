Experts warn of ‘second norovirus wave’ with people catching bug more than once

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health leaders have warned of a “potential second norovirus wave” – with people catching the vomiting bug more than once.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said people who have already had the virus this winter could be at risk again due to a shift in which strains are becoming dominant.

The organisation – which tracks lab reports of the sickness bug – said having had one type of norovirus does not fully protect against other strains.

Its data shows the recently emerged GII.17 genotype of norovirus has seen a surge in cases this winter but a different, commonly seen, genotype – GII.4 – is now on the rise.

While the GII.17 genotype remains dominant, accounting for 59% of cases, its prevalence has dropped from 76% since November.

Meanwhile, the GII.4 strain has seen a sharp rise, now representing 29% of cases compared to just 10% three months ago.

The UKHSA reassured people that there is no indication that either GII.17 or GII.4 leads to more severe illness but said it is unclear whether norovirus cases have peaked for this winter.

Amy Douglas, lead epidemiologist at the UKHSA, said: “Norovirus levels are still exceptionally high and now with multiple genotypes spreading at the same time, people could end up getting infected more than once this season.

“We are seeing the biggest impacts in health and social care settings, such as hospitals and care homes.

“Symptoms of norovirus can be more severe in older adults, young children and those who are immunocompromised.

“If you have diarrhoea and vomiting, please do not visit hospitals and care homes or return to work, school or nursery until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped and don’t prepare food for others, as you can still pass on the virus during this time.

“Alcohol gels do not kill norovirus. Wash your hands with soapy warm water and clean surfaces with bleach-based products where possible to help stop infections from spreading.”

It comes as new data from NHS England shows hospital norovirus cases remain close to the record high seen last week, with an average of 1,134 patients per day in hospital compared to 1,160.

The figure is more than double (up 141%) the same period last year (470).

NHS England said visits to the NHS.uk webpage on norovirus have risen by 40% in the last week – from 53,052 to 74,324.

Meanwhile, the UKHSA lab data – representing a fraction of cases in the community – show confirmed cases in the two weeks from February 3 to 16 were 29.4% higher than the previous fortnight and more than double the five-season average for the same period.

For every case reported in this national data, around 288 cases occur in the community, suggesting around three million cases annually in the UK.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, said “we can be under no illusions about the continued pressure staff are still facing”.

He added: “To help stop the spread of norovirus, the medical advice is to wash your hands frequently with soap and water and avoid mixing with other people until you have not had symptoms for two days.

“While pressures on hospitals remain incredibly high, people should continue to use NHS services in the normal way – using 111 and 111 online if you need advice and support for health conditions, and only using 999 or attending A&E in life-threatening emergencies.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “These statistics show that we are still not out of the winter woods, and I want to thank all NHS staff for their hard work in the face of substantial pressures on the health service.

“We have taken important steps to reduce winter pressures this year, including getting doctors back on the frontline, rather than the picket line, and introducing the country’s first RSV vaccination scheme.

“Through the government’s Plan for Change, we will deliver the investment and reform required to turn our health service around, so it will be there for all of us when we need it, once again.”

The NHS England data released on Thursday also shows that time lost to ambulance handover delays rose by more than a fifth (22%) in the last week (to 22,796 hours compared with 18,688 the week before).

Ambulance handover delays occur when ambulances arrive at A&E but are unable to hand patients over to staff due to units being busy.

This means paramedics are unable to get back on the road to attend to other patients.

Overall, the NHS data on Thursday showed that 95.3% of all NHS adult beds are full with patients, with 96,807 patients in hospital each day.

Delays in discharging patients who are medically fit to leave hospital also remain high, with one in seven beds taken up by people who could be cared for elsewhere.

The interim chief executive of NHS Providers, Saffron Cordery, said: “NHS wards are full to the brim with barely any spare beds…

“Pressure on emergency services continues to be a huge worry for trust leaders, with a worrying increase in staff time lost to ambulance handover delays last week.

“We need to do everything we can to get ambulance services back on the road so they can get to the sickest patients, fast.”