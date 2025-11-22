Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first saplings grown from the iconic Sycamore Gap are set to be planted after the beloved tree was illegally felled, the National Trust has announced.

Five saplings will go in the ground on Saturday as National Tree Week kicks off, with more than half of the 49 “trees of hope” from the sycamore to be planted over the course of the week.

The tree, which stood for more than a century in a dip in Hadrian’s Wall, was deliberately cut down overnight in September 2023, prompting a national outcry and a police investigation.

Earlier this year, Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers were found guilty of its illegal felling and were sentenced to more than four years in prison.

The saplings – 49 to mark the sycamore’s height in feet when it was cut down – were grown from the seeds and material rescued from the felled tree, which grew on land cared for by the National Trust, and were nurtured at the charity’s plant conservation centre.

open image in gallery The beloved Sycamore Gap tree before it was felled ( John Millar/National Trust Images/PA Wire )

The first places to plant the trees, which are now between four and six feet tall, include the Tree Sanctuary in Coventry, where a teenage trio set up a project to rescue their city’s trees.

Saplings will also be planted on Saturday at a site commemorating the Minnie Pit mining disaster in Staffordshire and at the former military base and location of the protest camp at Greenham Common, Berkshire, which reopened to the public in 2000.

Later in the week, saplings will be planted at The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds, at Hexham General Hospital in Northumberland, and at a veterans’ charity, Veterans in Crisis, in Sunderland.

Andrew Poad, general manager for the National Trust’s Hadrian’s Wall properties, said: “It’s incredible to think that this weekend, the first ‘offspring’ of this very famous tree will be planted – it feels like just yesterday that those tentative first shoots appeared.

open image in gallery The Sycamore Gap seedlings at the National Trust Plant Conservation Centre in August 2024 ( James Dobson/National Trust Images/PA Wire )

“Over the next couple of years, the saplings will really start to take shape, and because sycamores are so hardy, we’re confident they’ll be able to withstand a range of conditions.”

The very first sapling grown from the Sycamore Gap tree was gifted to the King last summer and will be planted on behalf of the nation at a later date.

More than 500 applications were received to host one of the 49 saplings, the National Trust said.

One of the successful applicants is the Tree Amigos, who set up their Tree Sanctuary for unwanted trees in 2023, and will be planting their tree of hope on Sowe Common North on Saturday.

open image in gallery Earlier this year, Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers were found guilty of the tree’s illegal felling and were sentenced to more than four years in prison ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

Martina Irwin, a co-founder of the Tree Sanctuary, said: “Planting the sapling today will be really special and gives us a great opportunity to connect even more people, especially young people, to nature.

“We’ve chosen to plant it among some other ‘saved’ trees that we have planted on Sowe Common, serving as a beacon to inspire respect, understanding, and a sense of responsibility toward all trees.

“We hope the planting of the Sycamore Gap tree sapling will encourage the next generation of young Tree Amigos to join in with future tree-planting projects in Coventry.”

Hilary McGrady, director general of the National Trust, said: “It was the quick-thinking of our conservationists in the aftermath of the felling that has allowed the Sycamore Gap tree to live on.

open image in gallery The first saplings grown from the Sycamore Gap tree are to be planted as National Tree Week kicks off ( James Dobson/National Trust Images/PA Wire )

“The team has cared for these 49 hopeful saplings beautifully and they’re now ready to be given to communities, where they’ll become a source of inspiration, a place to reflect, a home for nature, or simply a reminder that there are always good things worth fighting for, even after something so senseless.

“We’re looking forward to seeing them thrive.”

Early next month, an additional sapling which was given to the school closest to the Sycamore Gap, Henshaw Church of England Primary School, will be planted in its grounds.

And another 15 saplings will be planted in each of the UK’s national parks in early 2026, including one in Northumberland where the original sycamore stood.