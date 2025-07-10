Part of felled Sycamore Gap tree to go on permanent display

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A piece of the illegally-felled Sycamore Gap tree is set to go on permanent display.

Two men were found guilty of chopping down the world-famous tree in September 2023, in an act that sparked global outrage.

Now people will be able to get up close to the tree once again as part of its trunk will be going on display at Sill National Landscape Discovery Centre near Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland - two miles away from where the tree stood.

The instillation created by artist Charlie Whinney includes a piece of the tree which is more than 6ft (2m) long and is surrounded steam-bent wood that twists around the original trunk and three benches.

A public consultation was held to decide what to do with the remains of the much-loved tree, which included a workshop with children and any written contributions people wanted to make.

open image in gallery The tree at Sycamore Gap was beloved by many and a symbol of Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Archive )

On the three benches words taken from people’s submissions have been inscribed.

open image in gallery Sycamore Gap tree on display at Sill National Landscape Discovery Centre near Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland ( Sill National Landscape Discovery Centre )

"They wanted to be able to sit down, so we made some benches, and also pretty much 100 per cent of the people we spoke to said they want to be able to access the tree and touch it,” Mr Whinney told the BBC.

He said: “I really hope what we’ve done in some small way allows the people of Northumberland and those who held this tree close to their hearts to process the loss they still feel from that day in September 2023, when the tree was illegally cut down. The work looks forward with hope, the tree is regrowing, and Sycamore Gap will always be a magical place to visit.”

open image in gallery The instillation is created by artist Charlie Whinney ( Sill National Landscape Discovery Centre )

The Northumberland National Park Authority (NNPA) received letters, emails and messages in visitor books with people talking about the tree.

Tony Gates Chief executive of the NNPA explained the past 18 months since the tree was felled has been difficult and that the opening of the instillation on Thursday will be a big moment.

open image in gallery Sycamore Gap: Coming Home exhibition at the Sill National Landscape Discovery Centre ( Sill National Landscape Discovery Centre )

"Back in September 2023, people felt they'd lost the tree forever and maybe in some ways felt they'd lost those memories of those life events," he told the BBC.

"To be sat here today to be part of that tree with this beautiful installation, it gives me a ray of hope for the future, this is a time to look forward and a time for us to repledge to do positive things for nature."

The tree was not Britain’s biggest or oldest, but it was prized for its picturesque setting symmetrically planted between two hills along the ancient wall built by Emperor Hadrian in A.D. 122 to protect the northwest frontier of the Roman Empire, and had attracted generations of followers.

The tree had been known to locals but received international attention in Kevin Costner’s 1991 film “Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.” It drew tourists, lovers, landscape photographers and even those who spread the ashes of loved ones.

Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers, from Cumbria, are due to be sentenced on 15 July after being found guilty of felling the tree.