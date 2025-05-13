Absurd Estonian act opts for Italian parody as Eurovision semi-final kicks off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Eurovision Song Contest has kicked off with more absurd acts, including Estonia’s Tommy Cash with an Italian parody performance.

Switzerland, where the competition began in Lugano in 1956, is hosting Tuesday’s first 2025 semi-final in Basel at the arena St Jakobshalle.

Cash flicked his feet around the stage while singing the silly Espresso Macchiato, which referenced typical Italian phrases, and a screen behind him on stage said “winner’s cafe”.

The performance also featured a fake fan, appearing to leap out at him before being caught by on-stage security guards and dancing with him as the screen changed to a “Tommywood sign”, referencing Hollywood.

Earlier, Icelandic electronic musician brothers Matthias Davio Matthiasson and Halfdan Helgi Matthiasson, known as Vaeb, started the event with their energetic Roa – complete with matching silvery outfits, ending with a group hug.

Opting for a quieter and simpler staging surrounded by lights, Slovenia’s Klemen belted out his entry How Much Time Do We Have Left, and ended saying “thank you everybody, we love you” to the crowd.

Favourites, Sweden’s act Kaj had a co-ordinated dance for their song Bara Bada Bastu (Just Sauna).

It saw dancers acting as lumberjacks, and in a fake sauna stage wearing towels – while the Swedish-speaking singers, from Finland, were dressed in dark green suits.

The first semi-final began with a pre-record of the Swiss landscape and an opening performance that included a revamped version of 2024 winner Nemo’s The Code.

A translation of Italian glam rocker Lucio Corsi’s Volevo Essere Un Duro (I Wanted To Be A Tough Guy), was displayed in the broadcast, after Eurovision confirmed there were artists singing in 20 different languages this year.

“This is the highest number since the regulation requiring songs to be in a national language was eased in 1999, prompting the rise of English as the song language of choice,” organisers said.

There was a mix of dancing before co-host Hazel Brugger said that this is “the biggest welcome home party that Eurovision has ever seen”, as the contest comes back to Switzerland, where it started more than six decades ago.

The hosts later introduced a section about props, before footage was shown of Finnish musician Windows95Man’s giant egg when he performed No Rules! in 2024, and Irish puppet Dustin The Turkey’s 2007 song Irlande Douze Points.

On Tuesday, Basel’s local government released figures saying that more than 38,000 people have visited its European Village since the free event began on Saturday until Monday.

Basel police confirmed that a protest against antisemitism will take place in Basel, Switzerland on Thursday, ahead of Israeli singer Yuval Raphael performing in the second Eurovision semi-final that same day.

A pro-Palestinian group is planning a large demonstration on both Wednesday, and Saturday.

Wednesday’s action will be a “silent march”, the group Basel for Palestine has said.

During a demonstration at the opening ceremony on Sunday, the police received a report of “threatening gestures”, that appeared to be directed at Raphael while she took part in the opening ceremony.

Israel’s government shared a clip on X from the protest on Sunday, and said: “Israel’s Eurovision representative Yuval Raphael, a Nova massacre survivor, was ‘welcomed’ in Basel by a hostile crowd of pro-Hamas protesters.

“Yet she stands tall, singing for her country. Her love will always outshine their hate.”