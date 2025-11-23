Tributes paid to mental health counsellor as Swindon murder probe continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have been paid to a mental health counsellor whose death has sparked a murder investigation.

Sarah Forrester, 55, died following an incident at a house in Baydon Close, Moredon, Swindon, on Friday evening.

A 13-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been released on police bail.

Ms Forrester worked as a counselling co-ordination manager for the Swindon-based mental health charity The Kelly Foundation.

In a statement, the charity said they were “heartbroken at the sudden loss of our lovely Sarah”.

“She was completely committed to the charity and devoted to her two young children,” they said.

“Sarah was pivotal in the work that we do here at the Kelly Foundation and her loss is a hugely traumatic event, not just for us and her colleagues but more especially for her children and family.

“Sarah was an incredible person, kind, thoughtful, considerate, caring and funny and she embodied everything that we hope our charity is and can be.

“She enjoyed her role with us and we all loved working with her, she will be truly, truly missed.

“Out of respect for her family, we will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Wiltshire Police said officers responded to reports of disorder the mid-terrace property.

When they arrived, they found Ms Forrester not breathing and she was declared dead at the scene.

A heightened police presence remains in the area while inquiries are carried out.

Detective Chief Superintendent Guy Elkins said: “Our thoughts are with Sarah’s friends and family at this awful time.

“An investigation into her death is being led by our major crime investigation team and local residents will continue to see increased policing activity in the area.

“A 13-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed and I can confirm that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with Sarah’s death.

“We continue to urge people not to speculate on the incident.

“We would encourage anyone with concerns to speak with their local neighbourhood policing team, either by emailing or approaching our officers in person.”