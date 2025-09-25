Massive explosion at warehouse on Swindon industrial estate
Witnesses report houses shaking and fireball rising into sky after incident
A fire at warehouse of an industrial estate which caused a “massive explosion” is still being dealt with by Wiltshire emergency services.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the Groundwell Industrial Estate in Swindon shortly after 7.30pm on Wednesday.
Overnight, 12 fire engines and specialist vehicles attended the scene to extinguish the blaze, with firefighters using a water tower from an aerial ladder platform.
Wiltshire Police said it was was working to evacuate the immediate area, but there was no need for nearby residents to leave their homes.
In order to tackle the incident, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said that power was isolated in the local area until 1am.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said on its website it needed to isolate power "due to a safety concern on our network".
"There is no concern for safety at your property, however, there is an isolated issue elsewhere our teams need to make safe before they can turn your power back on," the company said.
In their latest update, the fire service said: “Firefighters have remained on scene throughout the night, dampening down and monitoring the incident.
“Three crews remain on scene this morning. An investigation into the cause of the fire will continue today.”
Taking to social media, one local resident said her house had “literally shook” after a “massive explosion”.
She said: "Huge fireball. Really hope there is no one hurt and hope the emergency services keep safe from harm."
Another woman said: "I wondered what that huge noise was. Shook my doors. I thought someone was trying to break in. I hope all ok for those involved and hoping nobody got hurt."
